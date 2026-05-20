NBA draft 2026: Leaguewide asset rankings -- 30 teams, seven tiers

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The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs have something in common, other than playing in the Western Conference finals.

With a combined 20 first-round picks and 30 second-round picks over the next eight years, the Thunder and the Spurs are also two of the few franchises controlling the future of the NBA draft.

As for the rest of the league, lottery reform could affect how teams value draft picks in the future.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, there is a belief that the NBA will approve the "3-2-1" lottery system during next week's board of governors meeting. It would give as many as 18 teams a realistic chance of earning the No. 1 pick, with much more randomness throughout. (The change would start with the 2027 draft and continue through 2029, when the current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire.)

An overhaul of the rules should have a significant impact on teams looking to trade future picks and those that have acquired them in previous trades. Currently, 18 teams have first-rounders or swaps still owed across the next three drafts.

Let's break down the future draft assets of all 30 teams, divided into seven tiers, leading up to the June draft in Brooklyn.

Tier 1

The top tier features teams with draft picks this June, but more importantly, future assets from previous trades. These seven teams, including Oklahoma City and San Antonio, have 77 first-round and 88 second-round picks from this June until 2033; that's 34% of the picks over the next eight years.

2026 picks: No. 6, No. 33, No. 43 (via LAC)

Incoming future first-round picks: 13

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 9

Future second-round picks: 19

Rules of trading NBA draft picks Due to the Stepien Rule, established in 1981, NBA teams cannot trade a future first-round pick if it leaves them without a first-rounder in any consecutive season. For example, Golden State will send a 2030 pick to Dallas if it lands between Nos. 21-30. Because the first-rounder could be conveyed, the Warriors are not allowed to trade their pick in 2029 or 2031. The Spurs, however, are allowed to trade their 2028 first-rounder despite owing Sacramento or Oklahoma City a pick in 2027. This is only allowed because San Antonio has an unprotected first-rounder from Atlanta in 2027. The "seven-year rule" allows a team to trade a first-round or second-round pick for up to seven years. Starting on the first night of the draft, the rule takes into account the 2027 to 2033 drafts. Teams are allowed to trade the rights to a player in the first round even if their first in 2027 has been traded. For example, Dallas can trade the rights to the No. 9 pick even though the Mavericks owe a top-two protected 2027 pick to Charlotte.

The Nets finished the season with the league's youngest roster and now add a top-six pick to the five first-rounders selected in last year's draft.

Brooklyn has four unprotected first-rounders over the next seven years, acquired in two separate trades (Mikal Bridges to the Knicks and Cameron Johnson to the Nuggets). Three are from New York (2027, 2029, 2031) and one from Denver in 2032.

Brooklyn also has the most favorable pick in 2028 among Philadelphia (if 9-30), New York and Phoenix.

The downside? Houston has the right to swap picks next year, the final condition from the James Harden trade in 2021.

2026 draft picks: No. 14, No. 18 (via PHX)

Incoming future first-round picks: 10

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 7

Future second-round picks: 14

Charlotte selected Rookie of the Year runner-up Kon Knueppel in last year's draft and now can select five players in the first round over the next two years.

Besides having two firsts this June, Charlotte could have three next year; its own, a top-two protected pick from Dallas and a top-14 protected pick from Miami. (If not conveyed, the Heat will send their 2028 unprotected pick.)

Charlotte also has a 2029 least favorable first among Cleveland, Minnesota (if 6-30) and Utah.

2026 draft picks: No. 3, No. 16 (via ORL), No. 32 (via IND)

Incoming future first-round picks: 11

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 7

Future second-round picks: 6

The Grizzlies have the league's most appealing collection of first-round picks. Besides two in the top 16 this June, Memphis has four future firsts from previous trades.

After trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis has a 2027 top-four protected first from the Lakers and the most favorable first among Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah.

The Grizzlies also have top-two protected swap rights from Orlando in 2029, an unprotected first from the Magic in 2030 and a 2031 unprotected Phoenix first. The Grizzlies also have their own first in the next seven seasons.

2026 draft picks: No. 12 (via LAC), No. 17 (via PHI), No. 37 (via DAL)

Incoming future first-round picks: 10

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 7

Future second-round picks: 12

Current and future first-round picks should allow Oklahoma City to remain a title favorite despite being a projected second apron team next season.

The Thunder have two firsts in the top 17 this June and two of the more favorable 2027 firsts of their own, Denver (if 6-30) and the Clippers. Oklahoma City also has a first from San Antonio if it falls outside the top 16.

The Thunder have the right to swap firsts from Dallas in 2028 and a 2029 top-five protected first from Denver.

2026 draft picks: No. 20 (via ATL), No. 35 (via UTAH), No. 42 (via POR), No. 44 (via MIA)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 14

The strength of the Spurs' draft assets is a 2027 unprotected first from Atlanta and three seasons of pick swaps. San Antonio can swap firsts with Boston in 2028 (if 2-30), with the most favorable of Dallas and Minnesota (if 2-30) in 2030 and then with Sacramento in that same draft.

2026 draft picks: No. 2

Incoming future first-round picks: 8

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 5

Future second-round picks: 11

The Jazz moved up two spots in the first round and can draft whoever isn't selected No. 1.

As for the future, Utah traded three first-round picks for Jaren Jackson Jr., but is still well-positioned with assets. Next season, the Jazz have the second-most favorable first-rounder of their own, Cleveland and Minnesota. In 2028, they have the right to swap firsts with Cleveland. In 2029, Utah will get the two most favorable firsts of their own, Cleveland and Minnesota (if 6-30).

Utah owes Memphis the 2027 most favorable of their own, Cleveland and Minnesota.

2026 draft picks: No. 1, No. 51 (via MIN), No. 60 (via OKC)

Incoming future first-round picks: 8

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 5

Future second-round picks: 11

The Wizards have the first pick in this year's draft and plenty of future assets.

Besides their own firsts in the next seven years, Washington has the second-most favorable 2028 first of Boston, Milwaukee and Portland. In the same year, the Wizards can swap their own pick with the least favorable among Brooklyn, Philadelphia (if 9-30) and Phoenix. Washington can then swap that pick for the least favorable between Milwaukee and Portland. In 2030, Washington can swap firsts with Phoenix.

Tier 2

The Rockets and the Trail Blazers have the first-round equity to jump into the top tier. But because each franchise traded its first for this season, the two are relegated to the second group of teams.

2026 draft picks: No. 39 (via CHI), No. 53

Incoming future first-round picks: 9

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 6

Future second-round picks: 6

The Rockets have the right to swap firsts with Brooklyn next season and also possess an unprotected first from Phoenix. The Nets finished the regular season with the third-worst record, and Phoenix lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Houston has two of the more favorable firsts of their own, Dallas and Phoenix. The Rockets are allowed to trade up to four of their own firsts, starting the first night of the 2026 draft.

2026 draft picks: None

Incoming future first-round picks: 8

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 5

Future second-round picks: 7

The Trail Blazers made the playoffs this season and sent their own first to Chicago as a result. Starting the night of the draft, Portland can trade up to four firsts.

And as part of the Damian Lillard trade, Portland controls the Bucks' first-rounders from 2028 to 2030. The Trail Blazers can swap in 2028 and 2030 while also having the most and least favorable 2029 first of their own, Boston and Milwaukee.

From moving back five slots in last year's first round, Portland has a 2028 unprotected first from Orlando.

Tier 3

This group includes teams that have their own first-round pick for the next seven years but no future firsts acquired in trades.

Meanwhile, the Hawks and the 76ers both make the cut despite trading a future first-rounder in a prior deal.

2026 draft picks: No. 8 (via NOP), No. 23 (via CLE), No. 57 (via BOS)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 8

The Hawks join Oklahoma City as the only playoff teams with a 2026 lottery pick. Atlanta also has the least favorable first between Milwaukee and New Orleans in 2027. That pick will not convey if either team finishes with a bottom-four record in 2026-27. The Hawks also have the least favorable 2028 first between Cleveland and Utah.

Atlanta, which owes San Antonio its 2027 unprotected first from the Dejounte Murray deal, can trade its own first starting in 2029.

2026 draft picks: No. 4, No. 15, No. 38 (via NOP), No. 56 (via DEN)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 12

With some lottery luck combined with Portland reaching the playoffs, Chicago is the only team with two picks in the top 15 in June.

New executive vice president Bryson Graham has 19 future firsts, including all seven of the Bulls' own firsts. And trades at the 2026 deadline allowed Chicago to increase its collection of second-round picks to 12.

2026 draft picks: No. 21 (via MIN)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 15

The Pistons will add the 21st pick to a roster that includes former first-rounders Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Ronald Holland II and Marcus Sasser.

With all seven firsts at its disposal (four that can be traded), Detroit can improve a roster that fell short of reaching the conference finals despite winning 60 games.

2026 draft picks: No. 11, No. 54 (via LAL)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 2

Golden State has its own first-round pick in the next seven years. (Its 2030 first-rounder will be sent to Dallas, but only if it falls outside of the top 20.)

Because teams are not allowed to trade first-rounders in back-to-back seasons, the maximum number of picks Golden State can include in one trade is three: 2028, 2030 (if 1-20) and 2032. The Warriors can also include the rights to the 11th pick, starting the first night of the draft. They are allowed to swap picks every season.

2026 draft picks: No. 58 (via DET)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 5

Despite not having its own first in this year's draft, New Orleans is well-positioned. New Orleans will receive an unprotected 2027 first from Milwaukee for the 2020 Jrue Holiday trade. The first will convey only if it falls outside of the top five, with the less favorable of the Bucks first and the Pelicans' own going to Atlanta.)

2026 draft picks: No. 22 (via HOU)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 13

The 76ers recouped a first-rounder this year as part of the Jared McCain trade to the Thunder. (Philadelphia's own pick was sent along with Al Horford in a past trade.)

Despite owing Brooklyn a top-eight protected first in 2028, Philadelphia is allowed to trade its own 2027 first because it has a 2028 unprotected first from the Clippers. The 76ers would not be allowed to trade the Clippers' first if their own first is moved. Philadelphia can also swap with LA the following year, if the pick is 4-30. Both draft assets were acquired as part of the James Harden trade.

2026 draft picks: No. 7, No. 34, No. 45 (via CHA)

Incoming future first-round picks: 9

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 6

Future second-round picks: 2

Sacramento arguably belongs much higher on this list.

Not only do the Kings have their own first in the next seven years but also a 2031 unprotected pick from Minnesota.

It is unlikely, however, that the 2027 first from San Antonio that was acquired as part of the De'Aaron Fox trade will convey. As part of a draft night trade with Oklahoma City last June, Sacramento will send the Spurs' first to the Thunder if it falls outside of the top 17.

2026 draft picks: No. 19, No. 50

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 5

The Raptors have drafted two foundational players in recent drafts, first selecting Scottie Barnes in 2021 and last year getting Collin Murray-Boyles. They can continue the trend of building the roster through the draft or use their available assets in a trade.

Toronto is one of a handful of teams that has its own first in the next seven years and as a result, is allowed to trade up to four of them.

Tier 4

There is a common thread among the following four teams: Though Dallas, Miami, Milwaukee and the Clippers each have a lottery pick in June, previous trades have stripped them of tradable future picks.

2026 draft picks: No. 8, No. 30 (via OKC), No. 48 (via PHX)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 4

Future second-round picks: 5

New president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri inherits two firsts in this year's draft and two future firsts acquired in separate trades.

Dallas received the Lakers' 2029 unprotected first in the Luka Doncic trade. The Mavericks also have a 2030 top-20 protected from Golden State that was acquired from Washington in the Anthony Davis trade.

Because of four previous trades, the Mavs are not allowed to trade their own first until 2031.

Next season, they will send a top-two protected first to Charlotte. In 2028, Oklahoma City can swap firsts. In 2029, the Mavs' first goes to Houston or Brooklyn. In 2030, San Antonio can swap firsts.

2026 draft picks: No. 5, No. 36 (via MEM), No. 52 (via CLE)

Incoming future first-round picks: 7

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 4

The Clippers have no control over their firsts from 2027 to 2029, but they are still in an enviable position in terms of draft assets.

Because of the Ivica Zubac trade (and some major lottery luck), LA has the fifth pick in June's draft, along with an unprotected 2029 first from the Pacers.

But the Clippers still owe Philadelphia three future picks for the Harden trade. Next season, they have the least favorable 2028 of their own, Denver (if 6-30) and Oklahoma City. In that same draft, Philadelphia has its first-rounder unprotected and can swap picks in 2029 (if 4-30).

Starting in 2030, the Clippers are allowed to trade up to two firsts.

2026 draft picks: No. 13, No. 41 (via GSW)

Incoming future first-round picks: 6

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 2

Future second-round picks: 2

Even though Terry Rozier is no longer on the roster, the trade to acquire the guard from Charlotte continues to play a role in the Heat's draft future. Miami will send Charlotte its 2027 pick, top-14 protected. It becomes unprotected in 2028 if not conveyed.

Including the 13th pick in this year's draft (allowed to move the night of the draft), Miami is allowed to trade a 2031 and 2033 first.

The Heat are allowed to swap firsts also from 2029 to 2033.

2026 draft picks: No. 10

Incoming future first-round picks: 5

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 2

Future second-round picks: 1

The Holiday and Lillard trades continue to play a role in the Bucks' tradable future firsts. Milwaukee will send its 2027 unprotected first to either Atlanta or New Orleans next season because of the Holiday trade (the Pelicans have the most favorable).

Portland, meanwhile, has control of the Bucks' first from 2028 to 2030. Milwaukee is allowed to trade its own first starting in 2031.

Tier 5

This group includes two Eastern Conference teams that went opposite directions after their "gap year" designations. And following Boston's early postseason exit and Indiana's draft lottery disaster, neither is loaded with assets in the near term.

2026 draft picks: No. 27, No. 40 (via MIL)

Incoming future first-round picks: 6

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 5

The Celtics owe San Antonio the right to swap firsts in 2028 (if 2-30) because of the Derrick White trade and a 2029 unprotected first to either Portland or Washington. Boston's 2032 first is frozen because the franchise exceeded the second apron threshold in 2024-25.

Even with the restrictions, Boston is allowed to trade future firsts in 2027, 2031 and 2033.

2026 draft picks: None

Incoming future first-round picks: 6

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 3

Future second-round picks: 7

The Pacers finished the regular season with the worst winning percentage in franchise history and were still unlucky in the lottery.

As a result of their first falling outside of the top four, thus conveying to the Clippers as a result of the Ivica Zubac trade, Indiana does not have a pick this season.

Because that 2026 first is conveyed, Indiana is allowed to trade its 2027, 2031 and 2033 first-rounders.

Tier 6

These six teams have made win-now trades at the cost of multiple first-round picks.

2026 draft picks: No. 29 (via SA)

Incoming future first-round picks: 5

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 1

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Cleveland is another team impacted for exceeding the second apron. Because of their payroll this season, the Cavaliers are not allowed to trade their 2033 first. Starting the night of the draft, they are allowed to trade the rights to the player selected with the 29th pick, along with either a 2031 or 2032 first.

Future outgoing first-round picks:

2027 to either Memphis, Phoenix, Utah

2028 least favorable of Atlanta, Utah and own

2029 to either Utah or Charlotte

2033 frozen for exceeding the second apron in 2025-26

2026 draft picks: No. 28 (via DET), No. 59 (via SA)

Incoming future first-round picks: 4

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 3

Past moves to acquire Rudy Gobert and former lottery pick Ayo Dosunmu have heavily reduced the Timberwolves' draft assets. Minnesota has one first available to trade in 2033 and is allowed to swap firsts in two drafts (2028 and 2033).

Because the Timberwolves exceeded the first apron in 2024-25, their 2032 first-rounder is frozen.

Future outgoing first-round picks:

2027 unprotected to Memphis or Utah

2029 top-five protected to Charlotte or Utah

2030 San Antonio can swap (top-two protected)

2031 unprotected to Sacramento

2032 frozen because of the second apron

2026 draft picks: No. 25

Incoming future first-round picks: 5

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 2

Future second-round picks: 1

Previous trades have left the Lakers with two tradable first-round picks (2031 and 2033) in the next seven years. The Lakers can also trade a 2032 first but not combined with 2031 or 2033. They are allowed to swap firsts in five seasons (2028, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033).

Future outgoing first-round picks:

2027 top-four protected to Memphis

2029 unprotected to Dallas

2026 draft picks: No. 24, No. 31 (via WAS), No. 55

Incoming future first-round picks: 4

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 7

The Knicks are in a unique position, despite Brooklyn controlling their first-round picks until 2031. Starting the first night of the draft, New York is allowed to trade the rights to the 24th pick and also a first in 2033. The Knicks can trade swap rights in 2030, 2032 and 2033.

Future outgoing first-round picks:

Unprotected 2027, 2029 and 2031 to Brooklyn

2028 swap with Brooklyn

2026 draft picks: No. 46

Incoming future first-round picks: 5

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 1

Future second-round picks: 6

Because of the Desmond Bane trade with Memphis, the Magic do not have control of their own first-round pick in 2028, 2029 and 2030. They have five firsts in the next seven years, but only one is tradable (2032 or 2033). The Magic have their own first in 2027 but are not allowed to trade it because they owe Portland an unprotected first the following year.

Future outgoing first-round picks:

2028 unprotected to Portland

2029 Memphis can swap (top-two protected)

2030 unprotected to Memphis

2026 draft picks: No. 47 (via PHI)

Incoming future first-round picks: 5

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: 2

Future second-round picks: 3

The Suns do not control their own first for the next six seasons, but have two firsts available to trade. Starting the first night of the draft, Phoenix is allowed to trade the 2027 least favorable first of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah.

And despite its first being frozen in 2032 (a result of being over the second apron in 2024-25), Phoenix is still allowed to trade its 2033 first.

Future outgoing first-round picks:

2027 unprotected to Houston

2028 least favorable of Brooklyn, Philadelphia (if 9-30) and Washington

2029 unprotected to Houston or Brooklyn

2030 Washington can swap

2031 unprotected to Memphis

2032 frozen because of exceeding the second apron in 2024-25

Tier 7

There is a reason Denver is the only team in our bottom tier. Though the Nuggets still have All-Stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray under contract, there is no flexibility to trade a first-rounder other than this June. Denver is the only team with no tradable future firsts.

2026 draft picks: No. 26, No. 49 (via ATL)

Incoming future first-round picks: 4

Maximum tradable future first-round picks: None

Future second-round picks: 2

Recent deals have left Denver without a tradable first-round pick other than No. 26 in June. The Nuggets are allowed to swap picks in 2031 and 2033. Denver sent its 2032 first to Brooklyn as part of the Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson swap. Top-five protected firsts in 2027 and 2029 were sent to Oklahoma City in two separate trades.

Future outgoing first-round picks: