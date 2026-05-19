Morez Johnson Jr., ex-Michigan star, to keep name in NBA draft

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Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr., who started all 40 games en route to winning a national championship with the Wolverines, is keeping his name in the NBA draft, his agents at CAA Basketball told ESPN on Tuesday.

Johnson leaves the Wolverines after a stellar draft combine in Chicago, where he emerged among the first-round risers. He measured 6-foot-9 without shoes while possessing a plus-6.25-inch wingspan and the fourth-fastest lane agility time.

"I am excited to chase my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA," Johnson said. "Every stop along my journey has prepared me for this moment, and I'm extremely grateful."

After a freshman season at Illinois in which he started just eight games, Johnson transferred to Michigan to play for Dusty May and became a critical contributor in the Wolverines' title run, averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, shooting 62.3% from the field, and earning All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the league's All-Defensive Team.

Johnson credited May and his staff for aiding him in his breakout sophomore campaign.

"From day one, Coach May told us he was going to help develop us on and off the court, and the goal was to win a national championship," Johnson said. "We accomplished that mission.

"Michigan is everything. You want to find a community that embraces you, helps you grow and reach your ultimate goal. Michigan offers it all. From the best fans in the nation to the alumni base."

Johnson was projected as the No. 17 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in ESPN's post-lottery mock draft, potentially joining Michigan teammates Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg inside the top 20.

The three Wolverines formed the most dominant frontcourt trio in the country last season and were the three leading scorers for a 37-3 Michigan team that won 29 games by double figures and 16 games by 20 or more points. The Wolverines set the Big Ten record for league wins, going 19-1 and winning the regular-season title by four games.

May leaned into a jumbo lineup featuring all three of his frontcourt stars, with Johnson's defensive versatility and development in his face-up game key assets at both ends of the floor. Johnson set a career high with 24 points in his Michigan debut in last season's opener and was a consistent contributor the rest of the way.

He tallied nine double-doubles over the course of the season, including 12 points and 10 rebounds in the national title game win over UConn.

"To my teammates, Coach May, the entire staff, my academic support, teachers and friends, thank you -- I will forever be a Michigan Wolverine," Johnson said.

With Johnson officially joining Mara and Lendeborg in the draft, May has already planned his frontcourt reload. Michigan will again rely on the portal, with Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam and Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella entering the fold up front. They will join returnees Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney as well as five-star recruit Brandon McCoy.

The Wolverines were No. 3 in ESPN's most recent Way-Too-Early Top 25 update.