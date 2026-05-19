Pistons GM hopes keep Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris in Detroit

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DETROIT -- Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon said he hopes to reach a deal with All-Star center Jalen Duren to keep him on the roster.

"We look forward to coming together with his representation," Langdon said Tuesday, wrapping up a 60-win season that ended in Game 7 of the second round against Cleveland.

Duren, 22, can become a restricted free agent this summer, when Detroit would be able to match any offer from other teams.

He became a first-time All-Star this season, averaging nearly 20 points and more than 10 rebounds. His production in the playoffs dipped to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game because he didn't get as many easy baskets close to the rim after defenses made adjustments against him.

"Sometimes that happens with young players in the league," Langdon said.

Duren was selected No. 13 out of Memphis in 2022 by Charlotte, and the Pistons acquired him in a draft-night trade. He averaged 11-plus points a game over his first three seasons in the league and became an All-Star after boosting his offensive production during the regular season.

"JD had a fantastic season," Langdon said. "He's one of the biggest contributors to us being a No. 1 seed."

The Pistons also want to keep their oldest player, forward Tobias Harris, 34, who can become an unrestricted free agent. In the second and final year of his contract, Harris averaged more than 18 points a game in the playoffs and gave the defensive-minded team a desperately needed scorer to play with All-Star Cade Cunningham.

"We hope that we can bring him back," Langdon said. "He's somebody we want to keep in a Pistons uniform."