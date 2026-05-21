New York Knicks celebrity row personality-driven superlatives

Ben Stiller talks with Pat McAfee about his decision to attend the Met Gala instead of the Knicks' Game 1 win against the 76ers. (2:23)

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The New York Knicks' run in the 2026 NBA playoffs has been full of Jalen Brunson 3-pointers, Karl-Anthony Towns assists and trademark hustle from Josh Hart. But another consistent factor has been along for the ride -- celebrities in the stands.

New York boasts arguably the best celebrity row in the NBA, if not across all major American sports. Of course, Spike Lee is the headliner. But the legendary director is just the tip of the iceberg.

There's Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet. Tracy Morgan is a staple appearance during the preseason or playoffs. Jay-Z sat courtside as the Knicks took a 2-0 lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. Two nights earlier, Jimmy Fallon took a similar seat.

Each fan brings their own rooting approach. Therefore, ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN), we decided to break them down with some personality-driven superlatives.

Most likely to schedule their wedding around a Knicks game: Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet's commitment to the Knicks can't be questioned. The actor skipped the Met Gala not just once but twice, in 2025 and 2026, to be present for his team.

While his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, attended both galas, Chalamet opted to root for the Knicks as they played on both of those days. In 2025, they were on the road and he watched from home, but Chalamet sat courtside at Madison Square Garden the following year before Jenner joined him.

Skipping his wedding for a Knicks game surely wouldn't be the best move, but it's not entirely out of the question. It's safe to say, though, that Chalamet's wedding would likely be during the offseason.

The passionate AAU dad: All of the former Knicks

Former Knicks have been staples at games -- home or away.

Patrick Ewing, John Starks, Stephon Marbury and Latrell Sprewell are just a few among the many names who appear in the stands. Bernard King can always be spotted in a clean suit. When not on the broadcast for MSG Network, Clyde Frazier is in the crowd. Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith represent the more recent Knicks alums.

Regardless, the ex-Knicks come with energy and are ready to jump into action any second.

After Mitchell Robinson posterized 76ers star Joel Embiid in the second round, Marbury posted a simple video from the stands with the caption: "On top of his head!"

In Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Towns went crashing to the floor after an and-1 midway through the fourth quarter. His momentum took him near the photographers behind the basket, and his left leg stayed upright taking in the moment. Starks leapt from his seat and smacked Towns' leg twice in enthusiasm, as the Garden crowd erupted.

As the Knicks stormed back against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Starks and Marbury nearly got onto the court at various moments. When Knicks guard Landry Shamet tied the score late, Starks' fist pump almost struck Cavs forward Evan Mobley on the inbound. Another former Knick, Larry Johnson, had to bring Starks back.

It's just another example of how the Knicks' past has made its mark on the sidelines.

Most likely to live-post courtside: Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is a prominent member of the Knicks X community. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

An integral member of Knicks X, Stiller is known for his candid posts about his favorite team. Stiller began posting consistently about the team during the 2023-24 season, coinciding with the Knicks having their best campaign since 2012-13.

His platform on social media has only grown since then. Interactions with other New York fans and simple posts such as "DEUUUUCCCEEE," for Miles McBride, are common. However, Stiller has elevated his content, too.

During the Knicks' series against the Hawks, he shared videos of Brunson and Hart playing from courtside. At some point, just like when he's watching from home, Stiller will begin to live-post about games, even while he's just inches from the action.

An opposing player's least (or sometimes not) favorite voice to hear: Spike Lee

There might not be a more famous celebrity fan of any sports team than Spike Lee. Lee's courtside seat might as well be reserved, with his attendance at Madison Square Garden becoming almost a given through the years.

What makes Lee special as a fan, however, is his tendency to chirp at opposing players. It can either agitate them or inspire them to put together a strong performance to quiet Lee down -- just ask Reggie Miller. But it can also throw them off their game. Therefore, hearing Lee's heckling courtside is a true double-edged sword.

Most likely to bring their wiener dog to a game: Steve Schirripa

The former "Sopranos" star is committed to his Knicks and is often spotted at the Garden. Schirripa has come a long way since buying $6 tickets to sit in the nosebleeds as a student at Brooklyn College.

He boasts a custom No. 24 "Schirripa" Knicks jersey, which is framed at home. It was spotted in an Instagram post from Schirripa last month as he worked on his laptop with his wiener dog, Willie, next to him.

Schirripa released a children's book centered on Willie, "WillieBoy Eats the World," on April 21. The two then went on a book tour with stops in New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island to promote it. A logical final stop? Courtside at a Knicks playoff game.

Funniest trash talker: Chris Rock, Larry David

There are no shortage of comedians at Knicks games, but Rock and David might be the biggest headliners. Both of them are from New York, and both boast fandoms generations long.

Rock was courtside at the Knicks' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and David showed up March 1 for the game versus the San Antonio Spurs. However, neither of them has made a playoff appearance yet. And you can't blame David for being a little hesitant.

During the Knicks' run in 2025, David attended Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana ended up winning the game, but not without some memorable moments from David. His reactions ranged from repeatedly yelling "no" during a possession to a stunned look when Tyrese Haliburton tied the score at the buzzer.

Rock once took a selfie courtside with his fellow comedians, appropriately captioned on X: "Let's Go Knicks." He also famously attempted to give Kobe Bryant a "pep talk" during an NBA Finals game in 2010.

If needed, David and Rock could potentially be counted on for getting a laugh out of an opposing player.

MSG team store's secret manager: Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan frequently rocks Knicks gear when attending games. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

It can be easy to get lost among the stars in celebrity row, but finding Tracy Morgan is an easy task. Unlike most celebrities, who might wear traditional fashion, Morgan never strays from the orange and blue colors of the Knicks.

From a throwback Jamal Crawford jersey to a quarter-zip à la Knicks coach Mike Brown, Morgan is known for showing up in team attire. During the 2025 postseason run, Morgan rocked custom shirts to some games, including a "Feed the KAT" one, referring to Towns.

No matter the game, Morgan stays committed to his fits. He even wore an Adidas Knicks jersey during a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's enough Knicks gear to make one think that Morgan might have a special key to the team store in the arena.

Most likely to deliver a fiery postgame speech: John McEnroe

McEnroe's passion on the tennis court has carried over to his Knicks fandom. Following a 31-51 campaign in the 2016-17 season, McEnroe called his beloved team "a total train wreck."

"I mean I've been a Knicks fan since I was a kid, so this is just getting beyond belief," he said.

The Knicks' resurgence in recent years has included McEnroe taking it in courtside, often sporting team gear and passion from the sideline.

If New York loses a game it shouldn't, seeing McEnroe storm into the locker room to let the players hear about it wouldn't be all that much of a surprise.