NBA playoffs 2026: Live updates from Spurs-Thunder Game 2

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Following a memorable Game 1, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are back to battle again.

The two sides face off in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Wednesday, with the Thunder hoping to even the series after losing Game 1 in double overtime 122-115. It was the third Game 1 to go into multiple overtimes in the last 40 seasons, according to ESPN Research.

Oklahoma City hasn't lost consecutive playoff games since the 2024 Western Conference semifinals, which ended the Thunder's season. San Antonio moved to 5-1 against Oklahoma City this season, including the playoffs. The Spurs are the fifth team in NBA history to win five of their first six games against the team with the best record in the NBA that season. The previous four all won a playoff series against the team.

Will the Thunder even the series, or will the Spurs take a 2-0 lead and steal home-court advantage? Follow along below for all of the top moments and highlights.