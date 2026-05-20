Knicks flip script, exploit James Harden to spark Game 1 rally

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NEW YORK -- It wasn't quite a matter of pettiness, but the New York Knicks found their idea for an improbable comeback thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers trying to exploit Jalen Brunson on defense.

Trailing by 22 points with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Knicks had Brunson go at James Harden. The result was a 44-11 flurry by New York in the fourth quarter and overtime to complete one of the greatest comebacks in NBA history.

"You got to do what the game dictates," Knicks coach Mike Brown said. "They were doing the same thing with Jalen. So, we said two can play that game."

According to ESPN Analytics, the Cavaliers had a 99.9% chance of winning with 7:49 remaining in the contest. The Cavaliers' rhythm was winning out against the Knicks' rust after New York had nine days off following its sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers. And the Cavs were getting great looks by going at Brunson and Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

But something flipped with the Knicks, and it began with Brunson dictating switches on Harden, who didn't seem to have the legs to keep up with Brunson. Brunson attacked Harden relentlessly late in the fourth quarter, at one point hitting five straight field goals to cut Cleveland's lead to five points.

Brunson scored 16 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth, while Harden shot 1-of-6 from the field in the quarter and missed all three of his 3-pointers. Brunson finished the game shooting 7-of-11 when being guarded by Harden as compared with 8-of-18 when being defended by anyone else.

"It was no secret: We were attacking Harden," Brown said. "Just like we have to figure out different ways to guard Harden and [Donovan] Mitchell, they have to find ways to guard Jalen."

It's not common to hear a coach confirm something so transparent, but Brown has had plenty of experience seeing Harden on the other side of the court. His years as an assistant with Golden State saw Brown run into Harden in the Western Conference playoffs, and each time Brown and the Warriors moved on.

"We played Houston in the playoffs. We counted Harden's dribbles," Brown said. "He's dribbling 1,000 times a game. [Kevin Durant] was at 300 or right below, so keep picking him up at full speed.

"Because at the end of series, at the end of games, it'll wear him down. Did it? Probably not. But you say stuff like that to give your guys a psychological advantage."

It seemed to wear down Harden on Tuesday night, and his teammates -- coming off a Game 7 victory over the Detroit Pistons just two days earlier -- didn't fare much better. The Cavs shot just 29.4% from the field in the fourth and missed six of their seven shots in overtime.

"Cleveland's guards, they played 50% more minutes than our guards. Could that take a toll? We told our guys it could take a toll so stay with it," Brown said. "You hope telling your guys it gives a little bit of a psychological advantage."

New York forward OG Anunoby, who made his return after sitting out the final two games against the 76ers, said the Knicks could feel their rhythm coming back as the game wore on. But the rust could've cost them had the Cavs not collapsed in the fourth.

The Knicks needed a spark, and it came from their leader. In the timeout before the comeback ensued, Brunson could be seen pressing his teammates to be better defensively and to play faster.

"Keep fighting, keep chipping away. We're not going to get it back in one possession," Brunson said. "Most importantly, sticking together. No matter how that game finished, habits translate, translates to the next game. We're just doing; we're not giving up. We don't want to give up, ever, so having faith in each other."