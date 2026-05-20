Spurs, Pelicans to play in Paris, Manchester in 2027

Brian Windhorst and Monica McNutt discuss Victor Wembanyama's phenomenal performance in the Spurs' Game 1 win against the Thunder. (1:59)

Windhorst: I don't know how you beat Spurs, Wemby in four of seven games (1:59)

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The San Antonio Spurs and French star Victor Wembanyama are returning to Paris for a regular-season game in 2027.

The NBA announced Wednesday that the Spurs will face the New Orleans Pelicans in Paris and Manchester, England, on Jan. 14 and 17 next season.

In January 2025, the Spurs split a pair of regular-season games with the Indiana Pacers. Wembanyama was the focal point in the Spurs' last trip, which he called "amazing" and "incredible" at the time.

"It's an incredible honor to make our return to France and play our first-ever game in England, given the strong embrace we've felt from the community and fans across Europe," Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a statement.

This will be the first overseas regular-season games for the Pelicans, who played the Houston Rockets in a pair of preseason games in China in 2016 and preseason contests in Europe in 2008.

"We are grateful to be part of the NBA's continued international growth efforts, and we are excited to help grow the game globally and connect with new generations of basketball fans," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement.

This season, the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic played in Berlin and London in January, with each team winning one contest.

The NBA has played five regular-season games in Paris and will be making its regular-season debut in Manchester.

"Playing games in Paris and Manchester reflects the strong momentum we're seeing for basketball and the NBA in France, the UK and across Europe," NBA managing director, Europe and Middle East, George Aivazoglou said in a statement. "As interest in the game continues to grow across the continent, we look forward to working with the Pelicans, the Spurs and our partners to deliver unique experiences for fans, aspiring players and the local communities."