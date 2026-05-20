Mavericks president Ujiri owns 'very tough decision' to fire Kidd

Masai Ujiri addresses the media following Jason Kidd’s dismissal as the Dallas Mavericks' head coach after five seasons. (2:32)

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DALLAS -- Mavericks president Masai Ujiri says it was a difficult decision, and his alone, to remove Jason Kidd as the team's coach after five seasons.

A day after the Mavericks announced Kidd's departure, Ujiri said Wednesday he felt like the organization needed a clean slate.

"What he's done for this organization we truly respect, so this was a very, very tough decision," Ujiri said.

"I have to be accountable with a decision like this," he said. "I also have to be very active in how I look at the organization from top to bottom."

Ujiri, who took over as team president and governor two weeks ago, said the move had nothing to do with the trade of Luka Doncic and anyone connected to that deal in February 2025.

"Honestly, that trade has played no part in how I have thought about anything," Ujiri said. "I'm in no position to criticize or blame or even really investigate some of the things that happened then. We have to figure out a way to slowly move on from this, and I have to hold myself accountable for doing this."

When asked about the future of Kidd at his introduction on May 5, Ujiri was noncommittal. He said Wednesday that he spent plenty of time talking to Kidd since he was hired but declined to share details of those conversations.

"Being transparent with everybody, I think a new slate was a good way to look at this," Ujiri said. "I feel sometimes in this organization we needed clarity in where we're going. We need to really work in one direction and how we build this team and how we create winning."

Dallas made two deep playoff runs with Kidd and Doncic, reaching the NBA Finals in 2024 two years after a loss to Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

The Mavericks traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season, getting Anthony Davis as the centerpiece in a deal that backfired badly on the franchise. Dallas missed the playoffs that season and again in 2025-26, during which Davis was traded.

Kidd, the Hall of Fame point guard who led the franchise to its only championship as a player in 2011, finished with a .500 regular-season coaching record (205-205) with the Mavs.

Ujiri has already touted building around Cooper Flagg, the 19-year-old who won Rookie of the Year after being the top draft pick last summer following a standout one-and-done season at Duke.

Flagg still hasn't had a chance to play with fellow Duke alum Kyrie Irving, who thrived under Kidd before tearing the ACL in his left knee in March 2025 and missing all of the 2025-26 season.

When Irving arrived in Dallas, he was coming off tumultuous tenures in Boston and Brooklyn. He enjoyed a career renaissance while teaming with Doncic on the run that ended with a five-game loss to Boston in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Now the 34-year-old awaits word on Kidd's replacement.

"Kevin Durant once told me that there's only one Kyrie walking around in the world," Ujiri said. "I think we have to figure out a way, how Kyrie fits with our program. And I've had those conversations with Kyrie. And I think Kyrie will fit. As I said it before, there's a huge curiosity in our minds to see how Kyrie fits playing with Cooper Flagg."

Ujiri hired Mike Schmitz as general manager three days after he was introduced and confirmed Wednesday that former co-interim general manager Matt Riccardi is leaving the organization.

Ujiri said discussions continue on a potential role for Michael Finley, the former Dallas player who was promoted alongside Riccardi in November when Nico Harrison, the engineer of the Doncic trade, was fired as general manager.

Moving on from Kidd was expensive for the Mavericks, who had signed him to multiyear extensions during the playoffs in 2024 and again last year after denying the New York Knicks permission to talk to him about their head coach opening.

"I am going to sit here and take responsibility for any of the decisions that we are going to make," Ujiri said. "It's not about being defensive. We're just going to have a vision here that we are going to follow."