Trail Blazers lay off large number of business-side employees

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The Portland Trail Blazers have laid off a significant number of business-side employees as part of a reorganization under new owner Tom Dundon.

"As part of our plans to position the organization for the future, we made the difficult decision to restructure several areas of the business," Blazers president Dewayne Hankins told The Oregonian in a statement. "These changes impacted talented people who have helped shape the Trail Blazers over many years. We are deeply grateful for their contributions, their leadership and the care they showed every day for our team, our fans and the Portland community. Our focus now is supporting those affected through the transition and positioning the organization for long-term success."

Local reports indicated the reduction affected more than 70 employees. The Blazers didn't immediately return a message from ESPN.

Dundon has been criticized for cost-cutting measures since buying the team, including asking staff members to check out of hotels early to avoid fees and not bringing two-way players on playoff road trips.

He addressed it last week on the "Game Over" podcast, defending his position and pointing to his record as owner of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, a team that spends significantly less than the Blazers do.

"I just don't want to waste money. I want to invest it," Dundon said. "We're going to take care of the players because it helps you win. It's part of the deal."

Dundon said the Blazers spend $100 million more per year than the Hurricanes, not including player costs.

"The Hurricanes, since I bought the team, have the first- or second-best record in the league," Dundon said on the podcast. "So I'm just not going to waste $100 million just because somebody wants to write an article calling me cheap. I'm just not going to do it."

It is not unusual for NBA teams to have workforce adjustments after an ownership change.