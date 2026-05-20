James, Haliburton to do live podcast at Fanatics Fest in July

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NEW YORK -- LeBron James will likely have a few things to say about free agency, the state of the NBA and his own future on July 16.

James - the NBA's all-time leading scorer - will be appearing at Fanatics Fest NYC that day at the Javits Center in New York and recording a live version of the "Mind the Game" video podcast with Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton, the sports apparel giant announced Wednesday.

The taping will come roughly 2 1/2 weeks after the start of NBA free agency. James has not yet announced if he will return next season for a 24th year of his record-setting career. He just finished his eighth season with the Los Angeles Lakers and could elect to stay with that team or sign elsewhere as a free agent.

Whatever his choice is, it would seem likely that James announces something long before that July 16 podcast taping.

"None of us in here know what the future holds," James said last week when the Lakers' season ended with a second-round playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. "None of us. Nobody has any idea what the future holds. And I don't either. Like I said, I'll take time to recalibrate and look over the season and see what's best for my future. And when I get to that point, everyone will know."

Fanatics Fest will run through July 19 - the day of the FIFA World Cup final, being played nearby in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will play host to the teams that make the World Cup final for news conferences on July 17.

The "Mind the Game" episode with James and Haliburton will be released on July 21 on YouTube, Prime Video and other platforms.

The event is a sports fan festival, with organizers describing it as "bringing together athletes, leagues, collectors, brands, and fans for a multi-day celebration of sports and culture." Many of the biggest names in sports are expected to attend over the four days.