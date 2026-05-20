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          Mavs' Flagg, Hornets' Knueppel top NBA All-Rookie first team

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          Stephen A. gives Cooper Flagg his flowers after ROY win (2:59)

          Stephen A. Smith explains why he voted for Cooper Flagg over Kon Knueppel for Rookie of the Year. (2:59)

          • Associated Press
          May 20, 2026, 11:50 PM

          NEW YORK -- Dallas' Cooper Flagg, Charlotte's Kon Knueppel and Philadelphia's VJ Edgecombe were unanimous first-team selections for the NBA's All-Rookie team, which was unveiled Wednesday night.

          Also making first-team All-Rookie: San Antonio's Dylan Harper and Memphis' Cedric Coward. Harper also appeared on all 100 ballots, with 93 first-team nods and seven second-team votes.

          Those five players were also the only ones to get votes in the Rookie of the Year balloting in which Flagg edged Knueppel for top honors.

          The All-Rookie second team included New Orleans' Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, Utah's Ace Bailey, Sacramento's Maxime Raynaud and Toronto's Collin Murray-Boyles.

          The NBA will announce the All-Defensive team on Friday and the All-NBA team on Sunday, with Coach of the Year set to be announced Tuesday.