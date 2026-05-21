Spurs' Dylan Harper (hamstring) exits Game 2 loss to Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper suffered a right hamstring injury in Wednesday night's 122-113 loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the latest blow to San Antonio's backcourt.

The Spurs ruled Harper out for the remainder of the game after he was injured in the third quarter.

Harper's injury occurred as veteran guard De'Aaron Fox missed his second consecutive game because of a right high ankle sprain he sustained in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Harper had been filling in for Fox in the starting lineup.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had no update on Harper after the game, though he noted that it puts "a ton" of pressure on others when his team is down two guards.

"Obviously this team is as good as anybody at turning you over, so when you're down some of your primary creators and initiators it causes a little bit of an extra strain, whether that's who to play, what to play, what to run, etc., etc.," Johnson said. "We'll just have to be sharper in that area because it's tough fully loaded against these guys."

Harper fell to the court and grabbed at his right hamstring with 5:25 left in the third quarter after driving to the basket for a layup that was blocked by Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Harper continued to play until the 4:50 mark of the quarter, when he was subbed out and replaced by Carter Bryant.

Harper left the floor and headed to the locker room. He returned to the bench briefly before walking back through the tunnel toward the visitors' locker room.

He finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.