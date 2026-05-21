Sources: Thunder's Williams day-to-day with hamstring injury

Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma City Thunder star wing Jalen Williams will be evaluated day by day, game-to-game with a left hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

Williams will undergo treatment and return based on how he feels recovering from the second injury to the same hamstring in under one month. Williams traveled with the Thunder to San Antonio on Thursday afternoon and is expected to be listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams, whose season has been marred by injuries including strains to both hamstrings, played only seven minutes before exiting the Thunder's Game 2 win over the Spurs.

Williams missed six games due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain before returning for Monday's series opener against the Spurs.

Williams, a third-team All-NBA selection last season who played a critical role in the Thunder's title run despite a right wrist injury that required offseason surgery, was limited to 33 games due to injuries during the regular season.

Williams missed the first 19 games while recovering from his wrist surgery and then was sidelined for two extended stretches due to a right hamstring strain that he aggravated after returning before the All-Star break.

Williams got off to a spectacular start in the playoffs before straining his left hamstring during the third quarter of Oklahoma City's Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns. He had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the playoff opener and 19 points and four assists in only 23 minutes before exiting Game 2.

Williams had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists while logging 37 minutes in the Thunder's double-overtime loss to the Spurs in Game 1.