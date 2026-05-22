NBA free agent rankings: Bobby Marks' top 20 players for 2026

Open Extended Reactions

This is not the summer to switch teams if you are looking for a payday north of $15 million per season.

Just three NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, project to have cap space. Another 11 have only the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception to offer.

But, as the Milwaukee Bucks showed last offseason, avenues exist to manufacture cap room. Milwaukee waived and stretched Damian Lillard to create the necessary space to sign Myles Turner -- the only free agent to switch teams on a starting salary of more than $20 million.

The evaporated spending power around the league is a result of more than 60 players signing rookie or veteran extensions over the past two seasons. But signing a player into cap space or using an exception are not the only mechanisms for a player to switch teams. In the past two offseasons, 15 players, including Duncan Robinson, DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson, changed teams via sign-and-trade.

To better understand the market this summer, we examine the 20 biggest potential free agents and what their next contract should be.

Note: Players with team options for 2026-27 -- a group including Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Neemias Queta, Jonathan Kuminga and Daniss Jenkins, among others -- are not included.

Jump to a section:

Unrestricted free agents

Player option | Restricted

Unrestricted free agents

The deal I'd offer: One year, $30 million. The contract includes a full no-trade clause.

Best fits: Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors

James' impact during the regular season and playoffs still reflects a max player. He was named an All-Star for a record-setting 23rd season and averaged at least 20 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists per game for a third straight year. And only Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored more fast-break points this season than the 41-year-old James.

After March 1, the Lakers went 15-4 in games in which James played. He averaged under 20 points during the stretch but was plus-7 when on the court.

In the playoffs without Luka Doncic, the Lakers became the first team in NBA history to win a series without that season's leading scorer. James averaged 23.1 points against the Houston Rockets in the first round.

"We probably haven't seen a player that has honored the game to the extent that he's honored the game," Rob Pelinka, Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager, said of James. "He's given so much to his teammates, to this organization. And the thing we want to do more than anything else is honor him back. ... "Any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster."

Can the Lakers afford to bring back James on a $50 million salary and still be in a position to bolster their roster. When factoring in a new contract for Austin Reaves, that answer is a resounding no.

Would James compromise to return to L.A.? A $30 million salary would allow the Lakers to re-sign Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura and use the full $15 million non-tax midlevel exception. The Lakers could also act as a cap space team but without Hachimura and Kennard. They would then have $20 million in room and also the $9.4 million room exception.

As for suitors outside of the Lakers, teams such as Cleveland, Denver, Golden State and New York can offer only the $3.9 million veterans minimum.

"I'm still in the moment of just taking my time," James said on a recent episode of his podcast "Mind the Game," with co-host Steve Nash. "I haven't even really thought about it too much. Obviously, I understand that I'm a free agent and I can control my own destiny -- being here with [the Lakers] for the foreseeable future or if it's going somewhere else.

Without James, the Lakers will have cap space for the first time since 2019 but at the expense of their own free agents (James, Kennard, Hachimura). They could re-sign Reaves and still have nearly $50 million in room to use in a trade or free agency, but only if those three players sign for the veteran's minimum. (Ironically, the Lakers' own free agents are among the best available this summer.)

The deal I'd offer: Three years, $65 million with a team option in the final season.

With a starting salary of $20 million, Miami would be able to re-sign Powell, swing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and retain enough flexibility to fill out their depth using part of their $15 million non-tax midlevel exception.

Best fit: Miami

A potential blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade would play a role in the next contract for Powell. In the scenario, Miami takes back more salary in a deal, the first apron is then triggered. Miami is currently $35 million below the threshold, with the figure including its first-round pick and Tyler Herro's $2.5 million in unlikely bonuses.

The 32-year-old Powell averaged a career-high 21.7 points but saw that number slip to 17.5 after the All-Star break. Last season with the LA Clippers, Powell averaged 24.2 points before the break and 14.4 after. He missed a combined 24 games since the All-Star break in both seasons. Powell is eligible to sign an extension until June 30.

The deal I'd offer: Two years, $43 million. The $20.7 million salary in the first year would allow Atlanta to use most of its $15 million non-tax midlevel exception and still remain below the salary cap.

Best fit: Atlanta

The 34-year-old averaged 16.7 points in 41 games with Atlanta and was plus-11.5 points per possessions. In the first round, McCollum scored the second-most points through three games in Hawks playoff history. But in the last three games of Atlanta's six-game defeat, McCollum averaged 11.3 points while shooting 1-of-8 from 3.

McCollum has signed three extensions in his career and, as a result, could be a free agent for the first time in his career. He is eligible to sign up to a three-year, $115.9 million extension through June 30.

The deal I'd offer: Three years, $54 million. The contract is $4 million less than the extension Andrew Nembhard signed with Indiana. The first year is $16.5 million and increases each season with a player option in the third year.

Best fits: Charlotte, Detroit

The Hornets started free agency early when they acquired White at the February trade deadline. They inherited his Bird rights, allowing them to sign him as a free agent and exceed the salary cap. Without the trade, Charlotte did not have cap space to sign the guard outright.

In 21 games off the bench after the trade, White averaged 15.6 points and shot 39.1% on 3-pointers. White scored 19 points, including hitting 5-of-8 from 3, in a play-in win against Miami. It was the 18th time in 23 games White scored double-digit points.

The deal I'd offer: Three years, $51 million

The contract starts at $15 million and remains flat. In light of Donte DiVincenzo's Achilles injury, there should be a priority for Minnesota to retain Dosunmu despite being a luxury tax team for a third consecutive season and being above the first apron.

Best fits: Minnesota, Detroit, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami

Last offseason, the Timberwolves chose to retain Julius Randle and Naz Reid but at the cost of losing Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Atlanta, where the guard became the 2026 Most Improved Player.

This summer, Dosunmu will be the key to the Timberwolves' offseason.

"Ayo's our most important free agent," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told The Minnesota Star Tribune. "He's a guy we thought we knew pretty well, and we liked him from afar. Now seeing him day to day, we love him. I think he fits in not just on the court but off the court. I think his best basketball is in front of him."

Acquired at the deadline from Chicago, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points and shot 52.1% from the field, including 41.4% from 3 in 24 games with Minnesota. He finished the playoffs with the two highest-scoring games off the bench in Timberwolves history.

Minnesota acquired Dosunmu's Bird rights in the trade, so they are allowed to sign the guard and still exceed the luxury tax and apron. He is eligible to sign a three-year, $52.4 million extension before June 30. Teams above the salary cap, such as Detroit, have the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception available to offer.

6. Rui Hachimura, Lakers

The deal I'd offer: Four years, $64 million. The contract is equivalent to the non-tax midlevel exception.

Best fits: Lakers, Detroit, LA Clippers, San Antonio, Charlotte, Chicago, Brooklyn

The Lakers trading Kendrick Nunn and three future first-round picks for Hachimura in 2023 is considered one of the better value trades in recent years. Hachimura is the only player in Lakers history to have three straight seasons of at least 40% shooting from 3 on at least 150 attempts. This season, he ranked fifth in the league in 3-point percentage.

And although his scoring dipped from 13.1 points to 11.5 this season, Hachimura shot 51.4% from the field. He and Kevin Durant are the only two players to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from 3 in each of the past three seasons.

7. Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

The deal I'd offer: Two years, $38 million. Detroit would need to pay more than the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception that teams could offer. Considering that the Pistons are already over the cap because of the Jalen Duren hold, retaining Harris should be a priority.

Best fits: Detroit, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio

Harris, the top stretch forward in this free agent class, increased his scoring in the regular season from 13.2 points to 18.1 in the playoffs. He had eight games of at least 20 points, including a 30-point performance in the Game 7 win against Orlando. But in the last four games against Cleveland, Harris scored fewer than 20 points, including single-digit performances in Game 6 and 7 as the Pistons were eliminated. Defensively, Harris held opposing players to a 41.3% shooting as the closest defender during the regular season, ranking third among 187 players to defend at least 500 attempts, per GeniusIQ.

"Tobias has been great," GM Trajan Langdon said after the season. "We appreciate everything he's brought. We hope we can bring him back. He's somebody we'd love to put in a Pistons uniform."

8. Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

The deal I'd offer: Three years, $40.5 million. A $13 million average salary is still below starter level, but Oubre would double his earnings from last season. The final season of the deal has a player option.

Best fits: Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis, Milwaukee, Utah

Could this be the offseason when the 30-year-old signs a lucrative contract?

"I love it here, of course, but it's not my first rodeo," Oubre said of entering free agency this summer. "I've averaged 20 points in this league and still found myself barely getting any contracts, right?"

Oubre signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract with Philadelphia in 2023 and then a two-year, $12 million deal the following year. In those three seasons, Oubre started 80% of the games he played, averaging at least 14 points in each season. After shooting 29.3% on 3-pointers in 2024-25, Oubre shot 36% from deep this season.

The deal I'd offer: Three years, $42 million. The first year of $13.3 million is guaranteed, but the second and third have no salary protection. If Williams plays more than 50 games next season, his salary in 2027-28 would become guaranteed. The same protection applies to the 2028-29 season, but Williams has to reach 50 games in 2027-28 to qualify. In eight NBA seasons, Williams has played more than 59 games twice -- this season and in 2021-22 with the Boston Celtics.

Best fits: Portland, Boston, Atlanta, LA Clippers

A stretch of games this season, including the first round against San Antonio, provided a reminder why Williams was named All-Defensive in 2022.

In the first three games of the series, Williams held the Spurs to 7-of-20 (35%) as the contesting defender, according to ESPN Research. The Trail Blazers outscored San Antonio by five points with Williams on the court and were outscored by 27 when he was off. During the first round, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while playing more minutes than starter Donovan Clingan. Williams is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $87 million extension before June 30.

The deal I'd offer: Three years, $39 million. The contract is identical to Steven Adams' extension with Houston last offseason. But instead of the salary declining, the deal remains flat at $13 million per season.

Best fits: New York, Boston, Atlanta, LA Clippers

Robinson played more games this season (60) than the previous two seasons combined (48).

In the over 2,300 possessions on the court this season, New York was plus-6.7 points per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass. He was a plus-21.8 when playing with Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.

Robinson averaged the second-most offensive rebounds (4.2) during the regular season despite playing less than 20 minutes per game. Robinson continues to be a liability at the free throw line; he has the worst make percentage in NBA postseason history among players with at least 100 attempts.

New York's decision on whether it enters the second apron will play a role in Robinson's future. New York is currently $13 million below the second apron with 10 players under contract, including its first-round pick in June. A contract for more than the veterans minimum would push the Knicks into second apron territory, unless they make a trade to create cap room. Robinson is eligible to sign an extension before June 30.

11. Quentin Grimes, 76ers

The deal I'd offer: Two years, $30 million with a player option in the second year. Grimes signed a $8.7 million qualifying offer with Philadelphia before training camp and enters the offseason as one of the best unrestricted free agent shooting guards.

Barring a sign-and-trade, Grimes' market could be teams that have the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception. The player option allows Grimes to enter free agency next offseason and reset the market when nearly half of the league's teams are projected to have cap space.

Best fits: Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, LA Lakers, Memphis, Utah

Philadelphia could be forced to choose between Oubre and Grimes this summer.

If Oubre is re-signed, Grimes could be staring down the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception or potentially more from a cap space team like Chicago. There is also the sign-and-trade option, but that would require Philadelphia to take back salary in a trade.

Grimes played 75 games for a second consecutive season and averaged double-digit points. In 56 games off the bench, Grimes averaged 12.3 points and shot 38% on 3s. But in 19 starts, his 3-point percentage fell to 21.2%. In 20 career postseason games between New York and Philadelphia, Grimes is shooting 35.6% from the field and 31.9% on 3s. He shot 40% from 3 in the Knicks' first-round series win against Boston.

Other notable unrestricted free agents: Collin Sexton, Brandon Williams, Collin Gillespie, Russell Westbrook, Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, Tyus Jones, Aaron Holiday, Bones Hyland, Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard, Anfernee Simons, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Okogie, Matisse Thybulle, Khris Middleton, Harrison Barnes, John Collins, Dean Wade, Nikola Vucevic, Kristaps Porzingis, Jusuf Nurkic

Both Austin Reaves and LeBron James are free agents this offseason. Retaining both could get tricky for Los Angeles. Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Player options

1. Austin Reaves, Lakers

The deal I'd offer: Four years, $155 million. There is a trade-off on the Reaves contract. The $41.2 million salary in the first year is the maximum allowed. But to preserve cap space in 2027-28, the salary declines to $38 million and then remains flat in years three and four. Due to Reaves' $20.9 million cap hold, the Lakers can use their available cap room first and then sign Reaves to a new contract even if it exceeds the salary cap.

Best fit: Lakers

Reaves will decline his $14.9 million player option before June 29 but that does not mean he will depart the Lakers.

"He started his journey here as a Laker and has made it very clear to us that he wants his journey to continue as a Laker," Pelinka said after the season. "Both sides have made it abundantly clear that we want to work something out where he continues his prolific career here."

Reaves has unquestionably outplayed the four-year, $53.8 million contract he signed with the Lakers in 2023. And before injuring his right calf on Christmas, Reaves was averaging 26.6 points on 50.7% shooting, including 36.5% from 3, with 6.3 assists. For the season, the Lakers were 23-4 when Reaves scored more than 20 points.

2. James Harden, Cavaliers

The deal I'd offer: Two years, $56 million. Harden would need to decline his $42.3 million player option and sign a new contract starting at $28 million. To recoup the $14 million in reduced salary, Harden would earn $28 million in the second year.

Best fit: Cleveland

Harden signed a two-year, $81.5 million contract last offseason with the Clippers, which has a player option that allows both sides to negotiate a longer contract at possibly less money if he were to become a free agent. For example, a two-year, $56 million contract that starts at $28 million puts Cleveland under the second apron even after the roster is filled out.

Although there is a player option in his original contract, only $13.3 million is guaranteed. If Cleveland took the approach and waived Harden, they would have part of the $15 million of the non-tax midlevel exception for a replacement.

During the regular season, Cleveland went 16-6 with Harden and Donovan Mitchell on the court. The duo's 122.1 offensive efficiency would have ranked first in the league over an entire season. In the playoffs, Harden is averaging a career high 4.9 turnovers, while shooting 40.8% and 31.8% from 3. He has 32 playoff games in which he recorded more turnovers than field goals.

3. Trae Young, Washington Wizards

The deal I'd offer: Three years, $130 million. The $40 million salary next season replaces Young's $49 million player option. As a trade-off for Young lowering his salary, there is a player option in the final year.

Best fit: Washington

Young played the fewest games in his career this season but is still one of the best playmakers in the NBA. His career 9.8 assists per game trails only Magic Johnson and John Stockton in the NBA history books. During the 2025-26 season with Atlanta, he averaged an NBA-best and career-high 11.6 assists.

"We have good relationships with his reps," Wizards' GM Will Dawkins told Mark Medina of EssentiallySports during the season. "So we've had communication on what it would look like to be a Wizard because he really wanted to be here, and that was important to us. And we want to make sure everybody feels comfortable and builds that partnership and relationship until we have any real conversations."

Young is eligible to sign a three-year, $156.9 million extension until June 30, with the first year of that deal replacing the player option for next season. Young could also opt-in (he has until June 22) and sign an extension after free agency begins, delaying the start of a new contract until the 2027-28 season.

4. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

The deal I'd offer: Two years, $40 million. Green would lower his $27.7 million player option to $19.2 million and, as a tradeoff, be given a second year worth $20.8 million. The salary reduction next season would allow Golden State access to all of its $15 million non-tax midlevel exception. The new contract also aligns with the two-year deal of coach Steve Kerr.

Best fit: Golden State

A player can't be traded for six months after signing a new contract, so Green opting out and signing a new contract probably would come if Antetokounmpo is traded elsewhere. With the lack of sizable contracts on the roster outside of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III, Green's $27.7 million salary would be required if Antetokounmpo or another superstar became available.

"Maybe you opt out and do a longer deal. Maybe you opt in and extend," Green told ESPN's Anthony Slater last month. "I earned the right to be in this position. I won't misuse it. I won't abuse it. I never have. You don't get 14 years out of place if you were abusing it. All of that s--- matters."

Other notable player options: Fred VanVleet, Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine, Kevin Porter Jr., Jose Alvarado, De'Anthony Melton, Marcus Smart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Gary Trent Jr., Deandre Ayton, Al Horford.

Restricted free agents

1. Jalen Duren, Pistons

The deal I'd offer: Five-years, $180 million. The contract would start at $31 million and increase 8% over the life of the contract. The first-year salary is 21% of the cap and slightly less than the starting number of Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

Best fit: Detroit

Before the postseason, you could have penciled Duren in for close to a five-year, $239 million max contract.

As a first-time All-Star, Duren averaged a career-high 19.5 points and became the first player since Charles Barkley in 1988-89 to record four games with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 80% shooting during the regular season. He trailed only Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson for most points in the paint. When Duren was on the court, Detroit was plus-12.2 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass.

The accolades during the season made Duren a contender for All-NBA honors and eligible to negotiate his contract up to $287 million over five seasons. His postseason performances probably dampened the chances of Duren receiving the max.

Duren averaged 10.2 points in the playoffs, the third-largest scoring decrease by an All-Star from the regular season in NBA history, per ESPN Research. In the Game 5 loss to Cleveland, Duren was minus-16 and did not play the fourth quarter or overtime. For the playoffs, Detroit was a plus-3.0 points per 100 possessions with Duren on the bench.

"I have no doubt that we'll put a plan together and he'll attack it this summer, just like he did last summer, and he'll come back a better player from his experience, not only during the regular season but also in the postseason," Langdon said after the playoffs. "We look forward to coming together with his representative and getting a deal done, and for him to continue to be a Piston."

2. Peyton Watson, Nuggets

The deal I'd offer: Four years, $90 million. Watson should be a priority for Denver, even if that means going into the second apron. A $22 million salary in the second year would allow the Nuggets to avoid the second apron once Cameron Johnson's salary comes off the cap in the 2027-28 season.

Best fits: Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Lakers

How deep are the Nuggets willing to go into the luxury tax and over second apron? The answer could determine the next contract for Watson and whether a corresponding trade is needed to clear out additional salary.

"If we deem running it back the most competitive thing we can do for the roster, that's probably what we're going to be doing," Nuggets president Josh Kroenke said to the Denver Post in reference to paying a significant tax bill.

The Nuggets are $18 million over the luxury tax and $2.2 million above the second apron but have the flexibility of reducing Jonas Valanciunas' $10 million cap hit to $666,000 ($2 million of his guaranteed amount stretched over three seasons) if he is waived.

Before injuring his right hamstring on Feb. 4, Watson was averaging 14.9 points while shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.7% on 3-pointers. His 53% shooting on corner 3s this season ranked sixth in the NBA among players with at least 1,000 minutes. Watson reaggravated the injury April 1 and did not play in the Nuggets first-round loss against the Timberwolves.

The deal I'd offer: Four years, $125 million. The contract starts at $28 million and puts Kessler in the top 10 highest paid centers next season. The first-year salary would give Utah the flexibility to use all of its $15 million non-tax midlevel exception.

Best fits: Utah, Atlanta, Lakers

Projecting a contract for Kessler is difficult. The Jazz have the right to match an offer sheet but never got to see him play alongside Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. Kessler played only five games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November.

But if we are judging off the three-game sample when Markkanen and Jackson were paired with backup center Jusuf Nurkic, the fit should be seamless.

It was only a small sample, but the pairing of the 6-10 Jackson and 7-1 Markkanen proved to be efficient when the forwards were paired with a center in big lineups. The Jazz were plus-9.8 points per 100 possessions when both players were on the court with the 6-11 Nurkic.

In 2024-25, Kessler averaged a career high in points (11.1), rebounds (12.2) and assists (1.7) and shot an NBA-leading 66.3% from the field. He held opponents to 48% in the paint as a contesting defender, fifth best in the NBA, per GeniusIQ tracking.

4. Tari Eason, Rockets

The deal I'd offer: Four years, $85.1 million. Durant's extension last offseason gives Houston the flexibility to re-sign Eason, avoid the second apron and still fill out their roster with minimum signings. Eason's $11 million first-year salary is more than his qualifying offer.

Best fits: Houston, Chicago

A new contract for Eason probably puts Houston over the luxury tax for a second consecutive season, but the 25-year-old wing received the ultimate backing from GM Rafael Stone after the season.

"I do want to compliment him on his level of fearless fight, every game," Stone told Space City Home Network. "You don't worry that Tari is not going to compete, and I love that about him. At its core, that's who we as an organization are and want to continue to be. I just think he fits us really well."

With Durant sidelined for most of the first round, Eason started four games, averaging 13.4 points (on 48% shooting) and 6.7 rebounds. From Feb. 1 to the end of the regular season, Eason had averaged 9.2 points on 38% shooting and 26% from 3.

Defensively in the playoffs, he held LeBron James to 44.7% from the field on 163 possessions.

The deal I'd offer: Three years, $42 million. The contract would start at $13 million and increase to $15 million in the third season. The first year is $2 million less than the non-tax midlevel exception.

Best fits: Phoenix, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago

At $17 million below the luxury tax and $25 million below the first apron, the Suns are walking a financial tightrope with free agents Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Williams.

Williams' durability issues plagued the first three seasons of his career, in which he sat out 116 games because of back, foot and thumb injuries.

In his first season with Phoenix, Williams sat out 10 games because of a stress reaction in his left foot but still played a career-high 60 games. (Because of the foot injury, Williams did not appear in the Suns' first-round playoff loss.)

Williams ranked in the top 20 in offensive rebounds per game and played a significant role in Phoenix's jump from 26th to sixth in second-chance points this season. The Suns were plus-8.5 points per 100 possessions when Williams was on the court with Gillespie, Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Royce O'Neale.

Other notable restricted free agents: Bennedict Mathurin, Caleb Love, Ousmane Dieng