NBA playoffs 2026: Live updates from Thunder-Spurs Game 3

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The Western Conference finals shift to San Antonio as the Spurs host the Thunder in Game 3 on Friday.

Oklahoma City evened the series with a 122-113 win on Wednesday behind 30 points and nine assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Since the 2024 Western Conference semifinals, the Thunder have not lost consecutive games in the postseason, winning nine straight after a loss -- the longest streak by any team in the playoffs since the Miami Heat (2012-14), according to ESPN Research.

San Antonio boasts a 3-2 record at home this postseason. However, the team is dealing with injury concerns going into Game 3. The status of Spurs guards De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (right adductor soreness) are both listed as game-time decisions. Fox has yet to play in this series, while Harper had 12 points in 25 minutes Wednesday.

The Thunder are dealing with their own injuries. After exiting Game 2 with just seven minutes played, Thunder guard Jalen Williams is also a game-time decision with a left hamstring injury.

Will the Spurs protect home court, or will the Thunder go ahead in the series? Follow along for live updates from Game 3.