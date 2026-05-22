Sources: Spurs' Harper (adductor) a game-time decision vs. Thunder

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SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs guard Dylan Harper will be a game-time decision Friday for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harper underwent an MRI on Thursday afternoon, and the results revealed a right adductor injury, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The rookie is expected to go through his pregame routine before the club decides on his status. Harper is listed officially as questionable for Game 3 along with veteran guard De'Aaron Fox (right ankle). If both guards can make their return, it would greatly benefit a Spurs team that finds itself thin in the backcourt.

Second-year veteran Stephon Castle and Jordan McLaughlin were the club's only healthy guards coming out of San Antonio's loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2.

Harper suffered his injury in the third quarter of Game 2, after driving to the basket for a layup that was blocked by Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Harper continued to play until the 4:50 mark of the quarter, when he was subbed out and replaced by Carter Bryant.

Harper left the floor and headed to the locker room. He returned to the bench briefly, before a Spurs staffer escorted Harper back through the tunnel toward the visitor's locker room.

Fox, meanwhile, suffered his high right ankle sprain in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals at Minnesota. Fox played through pain to finish out Games 5 and 6 of that series, before missing the first two games of the conference finals. In both instances, Fox participated in his pregame warmup routine, before the Spurs decided to hold out the nine-year veteran, who is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds this postseason, after averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds during the regular season.

Before sitting out of Games 1 and 2 of the West finals, Fox hadn't missed a game since March 25 and had started 72 games throughout the regular season.