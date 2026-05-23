Spurs' Wembanyama lone unanimous All-Defensive First Team pick

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, this season's unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, led the way as the only unanimous selection for the NBA's All-Defensive First Team, the league announced Friday night.
Joining Wembanyama on the first team were Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. Holmgren and Thompson finished second and third behind Wembanyama in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Rounding out the second team were New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, Thunder guard Cason Wallace, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.
Wembanyama led the league in blocks per game (3.1) for a third straight season and has put his game-breaking defensive ability on display against Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals, including flummoxing the two-time reigning Most Valuable Player, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Holmgren anchored the league's top-rated team defense for the Thunder, averaging 1.9 blocks, while Thompson was one of the league's best perimeter defenders, averaging a league-leading two steals per game.
Gobert, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year himself, once again had Minnesota inside the top 10 in the league in defense and earned his eighth All-Defensive First Team selection (ninth overall). White helped Boston finish fourth in defensive rating this season.
Anunoby has been the linchpin of New York's defense all season. He has been a key part of New York's dominant run through the Eastern Conference playoffs, with the Knicks hoping to claim a 10th straight victory and a 3-0 series lead Saturday night in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.
Wallace was one of the most disruptive perimeter defenders in the league, leading the league in steals and deflections, while Barnes put together a phenomenal overall campaign that ended in a seven-game loss to the Cavaliers in the first round.
Adebayo, long one of the most versatile defensive bigs in the league, earned his fifth second-team selection (sixth overall).
Daniels, last season's Most Improved Player, made the second team after being a first-team selection last season.
The NBA will announce its All-NBA selections Sunday and its Coach of the Year award Tuesday to round out its end-of-season awards.