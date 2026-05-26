NBA extension watch: 20 players who could shape the offseason

Shams Charania reports that the Bucks are ready to field trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo. (2:00)

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The 2026 offseason will be known as the summer of extensions.

In the next few months, more than 100 players -- including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell -- are eligible to extend their contracts.

The change in extension rules in the 2017 and 2023 collective bargaining agreements have incentivized players to take guaranteed money now instead of waiting until they become free agents.

Since the current CBA started for the 2023-24 season, an average of 31 players have signed a veteran and rookie extension. For comparison, the average under the previous CBA was 21.

There is also a group of 44 potential free agents eligible to sign an extension up to June 30. The group includes CJ McCollum, Dean Wade, Trae Young, Julian Champagnie, Norman Powell, Robert Williams III and Matisse Thybulle.

Champagnie is eligible to sign a four-year, $87 million extension with San Antonio if his $3 million team option for next season is not exercised. He is also extension-eligible in July if the option is exercised.

Let's get into the most interesting looming extension storylines, what each player could earn on his next deal and evaluate options from both the team and player perspectives:

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Former MVPs | All-NBA team

All-Stars | All-Defense team | Sixth Man

The former MVPs

Eligible to sign: Oct. 1

Extension deadline: June 30, 2027

Antetokounmpo has two years left on his contract (the second year is a player option) and on Oct. 1 he becomes eligible to decline the option and sign a four-year, $275 million contract extension. If he exercises his $62.8 million option for 2026-27, he could then sign a three-year, $213.6 million extension.

Because of that looming possibility, one of two things is going to happen this offseason.

One would be Antetokounmpo verbally agreeing to sign a fourth extension and remaining in Milwaukee. Even with his commitment, the Bucks would be in a holding pattern until Oct. 1, the first date he can officially sign.

"We'll see when we get there," Antetokounmpo said, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "We have [several] months [until then] ... it's a long time. But somebody has to offer you that, for you to sign. I haven't been offered an extension. So, if that is on the table, then I will try to make the best decision for me and my family."

The second and more likely outcome is that Antetokounmpo is noncommittal about his future in Milwaukee and is traded prior to the draft.

"I just think before the draft is a natural time," co-owner Jimmy Haslam said. "Because if Giannis does play somewhere else, we've got to have a lot of assets. That's [general manager] Jon [Horst's] job to do. And if he's here, then you build the team differently."

The next contract: Antetokounmpo is eventually traded and signs an extension with his new team six months after he is traded (the earliest he could sign by rule).

play 1:02 Milwaukee bracing to hear offers for Giannis Shams Charania explains where the Bucks stand listening to trades for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Eligible to sign: Aug. 29

Extension deadline: June 30, 2027

After the Warriors were eliminated in the play-in, Curry was asked about committing to a new contract this summer.

"For sure, but none of those conversations have happened," Curry said. "It will be a busy offseason for the Warriors."

Curry is eligible to sign a two-year, $136.7 million extension in August. The new contract would pay him the highest per-year salary in his career ($65.7 and $71 million) for his age-39 and age-40 seasons.

Over the past 14 seasons, Curry has suffered only two injuries that cost him more than 12 games: breaking his left hand and missing 58 games in the 2019-20 season, and the right knee injury that cost him two months of the season this year.

"You'd start running and doing your normal [rehab] workout," Curry told ESPN's Anthony Slater, describing the problem. "[Then] toward the end of however long the session was, you'd start to feel the pain creep back in and the next day it'd be awful. Played that song and dance so many times over the last two months."

The next contract: Curry signs the fourth extension in his career. The unknown, however, is whether the extension would be for the full amount or if Curry would take less. The 2027 offseason is the next opportunity for the Warriors to reshape their roster. With three players under contract (Moses Moody, Gui Santos, Will Richard), Golden State has financial flexibility to improve its roster in free agency.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2027

Despite a disappointing first-round loss to Minnesota, Jokic remains committed to Denver. "I still want to be a Nugget forever," Jokic said after the season. Starting on the first day after the NBA Finals, Jokic and the Nuggets can negotiate either a three-year, $214 million or four-year, $278 million maximum extension. The length of the contract is based on whether Jokic exercises his $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. The new contract would run through the 2030-31 season.

The commitment by Jokic does not dismiss the reality that Denver has work to do this summer improving its roster.

"We just lost in the first round," Jokic said at the time. "I think we are far away [from title contention]."

While Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of the starting five are under contract, Denver is challenged financially to retain Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown in free agency. Including their late first-round pick in June, the Nuggets are right at the second apron.

The next contract: Four years after signing a supermax extension, Jokic signs another lucrative contract.

The All-NBA team

Eligible to sign: July 26

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

Brown is eligible to sign a two-year, $142 million extension, despite having three seasons and nearly $182 million remaining on his current contract.

The first year of his extension would start in 2029-30, when Brown is 31 years old.

In light of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury suffered during the playoffs in 2025 and losing Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford last offseason, Brown averaged a career high 28.7 points and 5.1 assists per game, leading the Celtics to a 56-26 regular-season record.

Brown and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens recently disputed a report that Brown is frustrated with the Celtics.

"I talked to Jaylen [on] Monday a little bit, after he just, real quickly, and was nothing but positive," Stevens said after the season. "He has not expressed those frustrations to me."

Brown later reconfirmed his commitment in a live stream.

"I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this," Brown said.

"Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. If it was up to me, I could play in Boston for the next 10 years."

The next contract: With three years left on Brown's contract, there should not be a sense of urgency from the Celtics. And by waiting, he would become eligible to extend for three years and $221 million next summer.

play 2:23 Why Stephen A. would trade Jaylen Brown for Giannis Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he believes the Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Eligible to sign: July 8

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

Edwards is under contract for the next three seasons and is eligible to extend for two years and $122 million.

Timberwolves fans should not be concerned if the four-time All-Star waits to sign an extension, however. Waiting to sign a new deal could be viewed as a business decision.

If Edwards is named All-NBA in 2026-27, he would become eligible to sign a four-year, $300 million supermax extension.

If he had reached the 65-game criteria and was named All-NBA this season, he would have been eligible to sign the same extension next summer. Now he will need to wait.

The next contract: See you next summer.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

The last time Haliburton played in a game was in Game 7 of the NBA Finals a year ago. Since then, the two time All-NBA and All-Star has been rehabbing from a torn right Achilles.

Back in April, he announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he played 5-on-5 basketball for the first time.

While the Pacers did not find luck in the draft lottery earlier this month (their No. 5 overall pick was conveyed to the Clippers), 10 players are under contract from the roster that pushed Oklahoma City to seven games in the 2025 Finals.

Last season, Indiana ranked in the top 10 in nearly every offensive statistical category including offensive field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, fast-break points and clutch games.

The Pacers were plus-4.1 points per 100 possessions last regular season and plus-7.8 in the postseason with Haliburton on the court. He had 33 games with at least 10 assists and an assist to turnover ratio of 5.61.

Haliburton has three years left on his contract and is eligible to extend for two additional seasons.

The next contract: There is no reason to believe Haliburton's return will not put Indiana in contention for a playoff spot next season. However, considering he has three years remaining and will not play an NBA game for 16 months, Indiana should wait until the 2027 offseason to entertain a new contract.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2027

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said last month that Leonard remains a priority moving forward, despite a shift from building the roster with veterans to younger players.

"Our plan is to win with Kawhi," Frank said. "We obviously showed as an organization that we want to continue and we are driven to win. So, at the appropriate time, we'll sit down with Kawhi, and very similar to 2024, lay out our plan. And if our goals are aligned, then we'd like to win with Kawhi."

Leonard turns 35 in late June but is coming off one of the most efficient seasons of his career.

He averaged his most points per game (27.9) and finished in the top 10 in field goal, 2-point and 3-point percentage. The Clippers were a plus-7.8 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court and a minus-6.9 when he was off. More importantly, he played in 66 games, his second most since the 2016-17 season.

Entering the last year of the three-year, $149.5 million extension he signed in January 2024, Leonard is eligible to extend his contract for two additional seasons, starting the day after the NBA Finals. The maximum the Clippers can offer is $126.1 million total.

The next contract: Despite Leonard's production and durability, it might seem reckless to pay him an average of $63 million over two seasons, especially considering the average salary in his recent extension was $50 million. An extension even for one more season should be on the table if the Clippers view Leonard as part of their future.

Eligible to sign: July 7

Extension deadline: June 30, 2027

Mitchell went on the record last month with his desire to remain in Cleveland -- if they keep winning.

"I love Cleveland. I've said it before: I want to play here for as long as I can," Mitchell told The Athletic. "And the goal is to win -- as long as we're continuing to win at the highest level."

Mitchell has two years remaining on his contract and is eligible this summer sign a four-year, $272 million extension. The $60.6 million salary in 2027-28 would replace the $50.1 million player option. He would earn $75.2 million at the age of 34 in 2030-31.

If Mitchell waits until the 2027 offseason, he would be allowed to sign a five-year, $352 million contract with Cleveland. The caveat is playing out the season on an expiring contract.

The next contract: Even if the Cavs fall short of the NBA Finals, Mitchell likely will sign a long-term extension with Cleveland.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

The Pacers have been one of the most aggressive teams in signing their own players to extensions. Since the 2024 offseason, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell have signed long-term deals before their original contract expired. They have nine players eligible for new deals this offseason.

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Despite Indiana putting up its worst winning percentage in franchise history this season (.232), Siakam averaged 24 points per game (his highest since 2022-23).

The 32-year-old forward has two years remaining on his contract and is allowed to extend for three additional years at $207 million.

The next contract: There is a risk-reward to an extension for Siakam. The reward is locking up one of the league's top forwards. The risk comes with Year 1 of the extension starting when Siakam is 34. The Ivica Zubac trade also put Indiana on the clock to compete for a championship in the next two years, making it important for the Pacers to keep their core together.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2027

The playoffs are a confirmation of how valuable Towns is to New York.

While his scoring is down four points from last season (21.4 to 17.1), he is averaging a career high six assists per game and is shooting 46.2% on 3-pointers. The Knicks are 7-0 in the games Towns has at least six assists. No Knicks player since Mark Jackson has recorded three games of at least 10 assists in the playoffs.

Towns' assists per game are on pace to be the second most by a 7-footer in a single postseason in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

For the third time in five seasons, Towns played more than 70 games in a season. He played his most games since 2018-19.

Towns has two years left on his contract, including a $62.8 million player option for 2026-27. He is eligible to extend for four years and $272 million (if the option is declined) or three years and $208 million (if the option is exercised).

The next contract: Towns is deserving of an extension, but can New York afford paying the 30-year old an average of $68 million per season? The team would be paying a 34-year old Towns $75 million in 2030-31, which seems untenable.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

As extensions go, there will be little to no negotiation for Wembanyama. Starting on the day after the NBA Finals -- he can officially sign on July 6 -- and the Spurs can agree on a five-year, $251 million extension.

The extension will include All-NBA, MVP or Defensive Player of the Year language that increases the total value of the extension to $301 million if one of the three league honors is reached in 2026-27.

Because Wembanyama was ineligible for league honors in 2024-25, he is not yet eligible for 30% of the salary cap in Year 1 of the extension -- even with him winning Defensive Player of the Year this season.

One thing to keep an eye on is whether a player option is included in the last season. Last summer, Paolo Banchero became the first player since Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2021 to receive a player option on his rookie max extension. An option would allow Wembanyama to become a free agent in 2031, at 27 years old.

The next contract: The no-brainer of the summer. Wembanyama will ink the largest rookie extension in the NBA.

The All-Stars

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

Ball is a good example that availability matters to the success of a team. After playing 36, 22 and 47 games the previous three seasons, Ball played 72 games in 2025-26, the second most in his career.

"I'm so proud of him, playing 72 games," GM Jeff Peterson said after the season. "He put the work in. Of course, our medical performance staff helped, our coaching staff did a great job, and helped him, but this past summer, he took the next steps."

As a result, Charlotte used just 19 starting lineups -- they had 45 in 2024-25 -- and went 32-9 when Ball, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller and Moussa Diabate started together. The Hornets improved their win total from 19 to 44 games.

Ball finished the season averaging the fewest minutes in his career but averaging 20 more points for the fifth-straight season, along with 7.1 assists. The Hornets were plus-9.7 points per 100 possessions when Ball was on the court and minus-0.2 when he was off.

Ball has three years left and is eligible to sign a two-year, $119.2 million extension. The first year starts in 2029-30.

The next contract: Considering that Ball has three years left on his contract, there should not be a sense of urgency to get a deal done. However, in the scenario that Ball earns All-NBA in 2026-27, he would become eligible to sign a four-year, $300 million extension next summer.

play 0:24 LaMelo hits off-balanced shot for a Hornets and-1 LaMelo hits off-balanced shot for a Hornets and-1

Eligible to sign: Aug. 4

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

Garland's season was defined by his recovery from offseason turf toe surgery, a sprained right toe during the season that cost him 19 games and a midseason trade to the Clippers. He played the fewest games in his career as a result (45).

In 19 games with the Clippers, Garland played the fewest minutes of his career (29.1), while still averaging All-Star-type numbers; 19.9 points, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. He also shot 43.8% on 3-pointers, a career high. The Clippers went 13-6 in the games he played.

Garland has two years left on his contract and is eligible to extend an additional three seasons and up to $177 million. He can also extend for two years from July 6 to Aug. 3.

There are two questions for the Clippers as it relates to a possible sizable extension. The first is Garland's durability.

"The offseason is the time where you can make great gains with your body," president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said after the season. "And I think when you look at the -- in this league -- smaller guards who have been able to excel, it's the strength part of it."

Second: Would the Clippers commit so much long-term money if they draft a guard at No. 5 overall?

The guard group that includes Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., Brayden Burries and LaBarron Philon is the strength of this draft class, with the Clippers having the first crack at the talent outside the top four.

The next contract: The Clippers can wait until next summer to revisit extension talks with Garland.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

Williamson missed nine games in November because of a hamstring injury but still managed to play more than 60 games for only the third time in his career. He trailed only Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most paint points per game this season and had 41 games with at least 20 points, despite a career-low usage rate.

With games played and weight criteria in his contract expected to be met, his $42.2 million salary for next season is guaranteed. Before the season, Williamson's 2026-27 season came with zero salary protection. He has two years remaining on his contract and is eligible to extend this offseason.

The next contract: Because his contract for 2027-28 needs to be fully guaranteed, it is hard to see New Orleans making a financial commitment to Williamson this offseason.

The All-Defense team

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30

Brooks was exactly what the Suns needed, playing a significant role in their improvement in almost every defensive category.

"He might agitate the other 29 teams, but for us, he's exactly what we're about," Ishbia said on "The Draymond Green Show" in November.

Brooks' defensive improvement Season Opp PPG Opp def. rating TO per game Opp 3-pt FG pct 2024-25 116.6 (22nd) 117.7 (27th) 12.2 (29th) 37.0 (27th) 2025-26 111.1 (6th) 112.9 (9th) 16.3 (3rd) 34.7% (2nd)

Offensively, Brooks averaged more than 20 points per game for the first time in his career.

With one year left on Brooks' contract, Phoenix can offer an extension of up to four years and $125.4 million.

The next contract: Brooks will sign a new contract but at less money than the maximum allowed.

Eligible to sign: Aug. 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2027

The 33-year-old Davis did not play after being traded to Washington and has failed to reach 60 games in five of the past six seasons.

But when healthy, Davis remains a two-way force. He has averaged at least two blocks and one steal per game in 11 of his 14 seasons in the league. That trails only Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon since blocks and steals were first tracked during the 1973-74 season.

He is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension on Aug. 6 that would pay him $76 million at age 37. Without an extension, Davis could decline his $62.8 million player option and hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2027. After the season, Davis said that winning is a priority for him at this stage of his career.

"They know that I want to win," he said. "I'm sure that they want to win as well. Nobody wants to lose. ... I know we have a lot of young guys, but like I said, I mentioned it about the young guys -- how talented they are. Adding Trae and myself kind of can help change that.

"But I also understand I've been in this league a long time. I've been on losing teams, and it's very hard to be a losing team and then a championship contender."

The Wizards have the No. 1 pick in the draft and have 14 players under contract from last season.

The next contract: There is no sense of urgency considering that Davis is extension eligible through June 30 and has not yet played a game with the Wizards. It is hard to see the Wizards showing urgency to extend Davis for the max considering his age and lack of availability. That does not mean an extension is unlikely, but it would come on Washington's terms. A compromise could be for Davis to extend but reduce his $62.8 million salary in 2027-28. The tradeoff would be guaranteed money in future seasons.

Eligible to sign: Current

Extension deadline: June 30, 2027

There are two options for Green to extend his contract.

The first would be to eliminate his $27.7 million player option for 2026-27, and then extend off his current salary. He is eligible for up to two years and $75.4 million.

The second would be for Green to opt in to his contract for next season, and then extend for two additional seasons starting in 2027-28.

"Maybe you opt out and do a longer deal. Maybe you opt in and extend," Green told ESPN's Anthony Slater earlier this season. "I earned the right to be in this position. I won't misuse it. I won't abuse it. I never have. You don't get 14 years out of place if you were abusing it. All of that s--- matters."

The next contract: For Green to get long-term money, it would make sense to decline his option this season and sign for less but with an additional year.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

Kevin Durant's sub-max extension last offseason has given Houston the flexibility to re-sign Tari Eason and sign Thompson to a lucrative extension.

"I fully expect they will be with us for the foreseeable future," GM Rafael Stone said, referring to both players.

After earning All-Defensive first-team honors in 2025, Thompson averaged career highs in minutes, points, assists and rebounds, and he trailed only the 76ers' Tyrese Maxey in minutes played this season.

In Thompson's final 22 games of the regular season, he averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. (For the season, 70% of his points were scored in the paint.)

Defensively, opponents shot 42.8% when Thompson was the closest defender, per GeniusIQ. That ranked 15th among 188 players who defended at least 500 attempts in the regular season.

The next contract: Thompson's defensive prowess and upside should have him at or close to a five-year, $251 million extension. In a max extension, Houston will need to be careful of negotiating 30% language if Thompson is named Defensive Player of the Year next season. For example, with his selection as DPOY a year ago, Evan Mobley's extension increased from $224 to $269 million.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

Thompson's accolades this season put him on the elite defender level.

Named Defensive Player of the Month twice, he was selected to the All-Defensive first team. He finished third in the DPOY voting to Victor Wembanyama.

"As the season went on you saw how much he impacted the game on both ends of the floor," Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said after the team's season ended. "He put a lot of time into his offensive game last summer. I think we'll do the same this summer and I think he'll come back with more confidence."

Thompson averaged 4.3 deflections this season, second in the league behind Oklahoma City's Cason Wallace. He held opponents to 42.7% shooting as the closest defender, per GeniusIQ tracking, which ranked 14th among 187 players to defend at least 500 attempts.

Thompson's offense remains a work in progress. Of his 575 field goal attempts during the regular season, 80% of his points were scored in the lane. Thompson took just 24 3-pointers this season, less than half of last season's total and significantly down from the 113 3s attempted in his rookie season.

The next contract: Expect a deal around five years and $162 million. It would be a slightly higher percentage of the cap in Year 1 in comparison to the contract Jaden McDaniels signed with Minnesota in 2023.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

Wallace has evolved into one of the elite defenders in the NBA.

Named to the All-Defensive second team for the first time in his career, Wallace led all players in steals this season. During the regular season, Wallace held opponents to 41.6% from the field as the closest defender, fifth best in the NBA, per GeniusIQ.

In the playoffs, Wallace held Austin Reaves, Devin Booker, Stephon Castle and Jalen Green to 25% on 3-pointers.

Wallace has played in at least 68 games in each of his first three seasons, including all 82 games his rookie year.

The next contract: We should see the same pattern of the Thunder extending and retaining their own players. Since the 2022-23 season, the Thunder have extended Kenrich Williams, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

The former Sixth Man

Eligible to sign: Oct. 1

Extension deadline: Last day of the offseason

The 2025 Sixth Man of the Year winner's $7.8 million salary next season remains one of the best bargains in the NBA.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined for most of the season, Pritchard's role evolved from a reserve to starter. In 79 games (50 starts), he averaged career highs in minutes (32.3), points (17.0) and assists (5.2).

In the games he did come off the bench, Pritchard averaged the second-most points (17.2) among all reserves. He was a plus-228 as a reserve, which ranked seventh best in the league.

Boston was 31-19 when Pritchard started compared to 23-6 when he came oﬀ the bench.

Starting Oct. 1, he can sign a three-year, $67.1 million extension with the first year beginning in 2028-29.

The next contract: The lure of guaranteed money is too hard to pass up and Pritchard will lock in three additional seasons.