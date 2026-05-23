Thunder rule out Ajay Mitchell for Game 4 with calf strain

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SAN ANTONIO -- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference finals because of a right calf strain.

Mitchell has started seven of the Thunder's 11 playoff games, replacing Jalen Williams in the lineup in the games the star wing has missed.

Williams is listed as questionable with soreness in his left hamstring, which caused him to miss Oklahoma City's Game 3 road win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams, who was limited to 33 games this regular season due to his recovery from offseason surgery on his right wrist and a right hamstring strain that he aggravated, missed six games after suffering a Grade 1 strain to his left hamstring in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

Mitchell, a second-year player who finished fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting, averaged 21.2 points and 5.3 assists during the six games Williams sat out before returning for the West finals opener.

Mitchell had two points and one assist in 17 minutes -- all lows for him this postseason -- in Game 3 against the Spurs.