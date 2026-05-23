Usyk avoids upset to Verhoeven with last-second stoppage

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Oleksandr Usyk survived a scare against kickboxer Rico Verhoeven to score a controversial 11th round stoppage in Giza, Egypt, preventing what would have been a monumental upset.

Verhoeven gave the three-time undisputed champion fits throughout the bout with his unorthodox movement, which troubled Usyk throughout the first half of the fight. Usyk picked his spots but Verhoeven was relentless with his ability to charge forward and land hard right hands.

Oleksandr Usyk punches Rico Verhoeven during the WBC and WBA world heavyweight title fight in Cairo, Egypt. Photo by Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images

Verhoeven could smell what would have been arguably the biggest upsets in boxing history heading into the 11th round, when Usyk caught the kickboxing champion with a left uppercut rushing in. Verhoeven went down hard with seconds left in the round but eventually made it to his feet.

After fumbling around to get his mouthpiece back in, the action resumed and Usyk clobbered Verhoeven with power punches and earned a highly controversial stoppage with one second left in the fight.