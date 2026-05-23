          Usyk avoids upset to Verhoeven with last-second stoppage

          • Andreas HaleMay 23, 2026, 11:28 PM
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              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
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          Oleksandr Usyk survived a scare against kickboxer Rico Verhoeven to score a controversial 11th round stoppage in Giza, Egypt, preventing what would have been a monumental upset.

          Verhoeven gave the three-time undisputed champion fits throughout the bout with his unorthodox movement, which troubled Usyk throughout the first half of the fight. Usyk picked his spots but Verhoeven was relentless with his ability to charge forward and land hard right hands.

          Verhoeven could smell what would have been arguably the biggest upsets in boxing history heading into the 11th round, when Usyk caught the kickboxing champion with a left uppercut rushing in. Verhoeven went down hard with seconds left in the round but eventually made it to his feet.

          After fumbling around to get his mouthpiece back in, the action resumed and Usyk clobbered Verhoeven with power punches and earned a highly controversial stoppage with one second left in the fight.