Jimmy Butler pumps up fans to 'A Thousand Miles' at Bottlefest

While fans might be wondering what hairstyle he'll don for media day next season, Jimmy Butler's is in full offseason mode and he's enjoying every bit of it.
On Friday, the Golden State Warriors guard made a surprise appearance at Bottlefest in Napa, California, and showed off his singing skills and undeniable stage presence.
On the list of songs he sang? "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton.
After Butler finished singing the song mostly known for its presence in "White Chicks," the crowd responded well with cheers for the 36-year-old.
But that wasn't all he performed.
"But I'm in my bag right now. I've been wanting to sing this since high school and nobody ever wants to sing," Butler said before queuing up his next song: "Beautiful Soul" by Jesse McCartney.
Butler also performed Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" with a special request for the audience.
"Don't show this to Steve [Kerr]; I got a torn ACL," he said as he hopped around on stage.
After his performance ended, the DJ joked that Butler would be "headlining the main stage next year," as Butler exited the stage.
Injury or not, Butler could have his post-retirement career cut out for him with his voice, stage presence and crowd control.
Butler tore his ACL during the Warriors' Jan. 12 win over the Miami Heat and underwent successful surgery in February.
Before his injury, he averaged 20 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the 2025-26 season.