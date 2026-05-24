Jimmy Butler pumps up fans to 'A Thousand Miles' at Bottlefest

Check out the notable athletes at the 2026 Met Gala, including Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Angel Reese and more. (0:44)

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While fans might be wondering what hairstyle he'll don for media day next season, Jimmy Butler's is in full offseason mode and he's enjoying every bit of it.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors guard made a surprise appearance at Bottlefest in Napa, California, and showed off his singing skills and undeniable stage presence.

On the list of songs he sang? "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton.