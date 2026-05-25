NBA offseason: Six star trade ideas to shake up the summer

Open Extended Reactions

Where could Ja Morant land this summer? Will the Detroit Pistons make a move to boost their offense? Will the Oklahoma City Thunder's pending financial crunch necessitate trading a star? How will the Los Angeles Lakers build around Luka Doncic?

These questions could all be answered this offseason, but we're getting an early jump. ESPN NBA insiders Ben Golliver, Zach Kram and Andre Snellings propose six moves that would shake up the league, while NBA front office insider Bobby Marks examines each deal's impact from a financial and team-building perspective.

Lakers deal for Luka's former teammate

Los Angeles Lakers get:

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks get:

Jarred Vanderbilt

Dalton Knecht

2026 first-round pick (No. 25)

After the Mavericks overhauled their front office and parted ways with coach Jason Kidd, it seems that the franchise is ready to fully move on from its previous era into one revolving around Cooper Flagg. So, I have two deals in mind that would trade a pair of veterans who contributed to Dallas' 2024 NBA Finals team, in exchange for more youth and draft picks.

The first sends Gafford to the L.A., where he can rejoin Luka Doncic and thrive once more as a pick-and-roll partner and rim-running threat. This deal should be a no-brainer for the Lakers, as they'd address their glaring hole at the center position -- which would still exist even if Deandre Ayton exercised his option for next season -- with a player who's a proven fit next to Doncic. Gafford would certainly help the Lakers more next season than any rookie they could draft with the No. 25 pick.

On the other side, Dallas lost a 2028 pick swap when it acquired Gafford at the 2024 trade deadline, but it could recoup some of that value and add another young player here. The Mavericks also would clear future cap space, with Gafford signed for more money and years (through the 2028-29 season) than Vanderbilt. -- Zach Kram

Marks' analysis: To part ways with Gafford, the Mavericks need to have assurance that Dereck Lively II is healthy. Lively played just seven games this season and underwent right foot surgery in December. Vanderbilt could give some backup minutes at center if there is a setback with Lively or the Mavericks could draft a big with one of their three first-round picks.

The Lakers enter the offseason trying to duplicate the roster blueprint from when Doncic was with the Mavericks. Adding Gafford gives them a needed lob threat and a rim protector. The Lakers do not lose any cap flexibility, as the outgoing salaries are almost identical to Gafford's $17.2 million salary for next season.

OKC deals Williams to solve financial crunch

Brooklyn Nets get:

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

Michael Porter Jr.

2027 first-round pick (least favorable of their own and Houston's)

2029 first-round pick

2031 first-round pick

The last thing Oklahoma City wants to think about during its ongoing title push is blowing up its phenomenal young core, but the 2025 champs will be facing some difficult financial choices come July. This season, Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined to make $58.6 million. Next season, that number will explode to $123.8 million due to lucrative rookie extensions for Holmgren and Williams. Unless they cut significant salary, the small-market Thunder will be at risk of entering the NBA's dreaded second apron.

Given its backcourt depth and the emergence of Ajay Mitchell as a secondary playmaker, Oklahoma City could rebalance its books by sending Williams to the Nets, who desperately need a franchise player and fell to No. 6 in the draft lottery earlier this month. Brooklyn would need to hope Williams can move past his nagging hamstring injuries, but the 25-year-old wing is a dream target for a rebuilding team. Oklahoma City's goals with this trade would be to retain as much of its championship roster as possible, stockpile future draft picks and flip Porter to a team in need of frontcourt scoring. Consider this a sequel to Thunder general manager Sam Presti's 2012 James Harden trade. -- Ben Golliver

Marks' analysis: It should be noted that despite Oklahoma City's record-breaking payroll and its spot above the second apron next season, there is not a high priority to cut payroll. The Thunder have not paid the luxury tax since 2019-20, and they have first-round picks to strengthen the roster, including two in the top 17 this June. However, as the Thunder showed in the playoffs, the strength of the roster is not one singular player but their depth of guards, including Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe. Wallace will be rookie-extension eligible this summer.

As for Brooklyn, there is a priority to improve its roster, considering the Houston Rockets have the right to swap first-round picks in 2027. In trading Porter for Williams, Brooklyn would still have cap space to add via free agency or another trade. Instead of their own picks, the Nets should consider including the New York Knicks' unprotected first-rounders (2027, 2029, 2031) along with an unprotected first from the Denver Nuggets.

Wolves create an electric backcourt

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Julius Randle

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Joan Beringer

The Timberwolves seem to have reached their ceiling as currently constructed and might need to make a splash, while the Grizzlies seem to be making a fresh start by dealing away their impact players from the previous generation and building anew.

Minnesota's biggest need in its current era has been a dynamic playmaker at lead guard. Anthony Edwards is a superstar two-way wing, but Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu also play more as scoring guards than floor generals. And with DiVincenzo facing a long rehab for his torn right Achilles tendon, the Wolves' need at the point is bigger than ever.

Morant has had difficulties remaining available in recent years due to a combination of injuries and off-court issues, but he still has the talent that made him one of the more exciting young guards in the league. Edwards and Morant, on paper, would form one of the most dynamic and explosive backcourts in the NBA. And even after trading away Randle, the Wolves would still have a strong frontcourt with an elite defense built around Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels. This could be the nucleus for a championship-level team. The Grizzlies would get a starter and a borderline All-Star power forward in Randle who would provide a veteran presence with playoff experience. Memphis also would acquire two young prospects with upside in Shannon and Beringer. Shannon just finished his second season in the league with a flourish, stepping in for Minnesota and its injured backcourt during the playoffs and averaging 17.3 points during a three-game span. Beringer was the No. 17 pick in the 2025 draft, and he is a promising young big man in need of playing time. -- Andre Snellings

Marks' analysis: As the playoffs continue to show, depth matters. The Timberwolves trading three players for Morant would run counter to that. Minnesota taking back more salary in this deal would hard cap the franchise at the first apron and could make it difficult to sign free agent Dosunmu.

Former first-round picks Shannon and Beringer do fit the rebuilding Grizzlies. Memphis also could flip the former All-NBA Randle to a contender for more assets.

Suns pair Morant with Booker

Phoenix Suns get:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Grayson Allen

Royce O'Neale

Haywood Highsmith

Jamaree Bouyea

2029 second-round pick

2032 second-round pick

The Grizzlies' top priority should be obvious: Trade Morant to complete a multiyear retooling effort. After moving on from Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. in previous deals, Memphis can't begin its next chapter until it finds a taker for Morant, whose value has been damaged by multiple off-court incidents and chronic injuries. Morant has two years and $87 million remaining on his contract, so an ambitious team stuck in the middle of the pack such as Phoenix could talk itself into giving him a chance. In this scenario, the Suns would install Morant as point guard, move Devin Booker back to his natural scoring guard role and shift Jalen Green into a tertiary role. That's a decent amount of highlight-reel potential for a Suns team that lost in the play-in tournament and doesn't have a clear path to joining the Western Conference's elite.

Memphis would receive veterans Allen and O'Neale -- who have movable contracts that run through the 2027-28 season -- plus two future second-round picks to cushion the emotional blow of cutting ties with Morant. To make the salaries work, Memphis also would acquire Highsmith and Bouyea. (Both salaries are guaranteed as part of the trade.) Going forward, the Grizzlies would orient their franchise around whomever they select with the No. 3 pick in June's draft. -- Golliver

Marks' analysis: The Grizzlies already had entered the rebuilding phase of their roster, and they now do it without the former face of the franchise, Morant. In taking back Allen and O'Neale, the Grizzlies save $25 million in salary for 2027-28. They also increase their future second-round picks to eight.

The Suns overachieved last season, and they now are faced with the choice of relying on the same roster or making an aggressive trade for a player such as Morant. Because the Suns would be taking back more salary in the trade, it would hard cap them at the first apron. The restriction could put them in a position to lose free agents Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin.

Pistons add Irving to boost playmaking

Detroit Pistons get:

Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks get:

Isaiah Stewart

Caris LeVert

Ron Holland

2026 first-round pick (No. 21)

Irving hasn't played since March 3, 2025, when he tore the ACL in his left knee. He is 34 years old. And he is owed $82 million over the next two years (counting a 2027-28 player option).

All those factors make him a risky addition for a Detroit team that just won 60 games. But they also mean Irving might be attainable via trade -- especially if Dallas is ready to turn the page -- for a reasonable price this summer. After all, Irving has reached separate NBA Finals as a No. 2 option next to LeBron James and Doncic, so he clearly knows how to fit next to a big, ball-dominant lead playmaker. Irving might be just the secondary scorer and creator Detroit needs next to Cade Cunningham after its offense crumbled in the playoffs.

The cost in this deal wouldn't be too exorbitant, as Stewart, LeVert and Holland were all bench players for Detroit who didn't contribute much in the postseason. Holland, in particular, is an intriguing trade option: As a recent No. 5 draft pick, he could be attractive for other teams but probably doesn't fit long term next to Ausar Thompson because of both players' offensive limitations.

Next to Flagg, Holland makes much more sense. And exchanging Irving for Holland and a draft pick -- as well as Stewart, who would replace Gafford as Dallas' backup center if both of my proposed deals go through -- would be a major step for the Mavericks' potential youth movement. -- Kram

Marks' analysis: From the Pistons' perspective, trading for Irving at the cost of the 21st pick and three rotational players is a no-brainer. Even if Irving plays out the season and then declines his option in 2027-28, the trade certainly is worth the risk.

For Dallas, new president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has talked positively about Irving on the roster.

"Kevin Durant once told me, 'There is only one Kyrie walking around in the world,'" Ujiri said. "I think we have to figure out how Kyrie fits with our program. I have had those conversations with Kyrie. I think Kyrie will fit."

Ujiri moving Irving now would be premature, especially when you consider Detroit's offer is average, at best.

Detroit brings PG-13 to the 313

Detroit Pistons get:

Paul George

Future first-round pick

Philadelphia 76ers get:

Isaiah Stewart

Duncan Robinson

Caris LeVert

The Eastern Conference's top seed struggled in the playoffs due in large part to a lack of secondary scoring beyond MVP contender Cade Cunningham. George, 36, a high-risk option due to his injury history and age, has proved he can provide the level of scoring the Pistons need while also fitting into their strong defensive identity. The Pistons would receive the first-rounder to help mitigate their risk in taking on George's max contract for the next three seasons.

The 76ers would get a somewhat fresh start in the post-Daryl Morey era. They are building the current team around the dynamic backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, and both Robinson and LeVert would give the Sixers rotation-level shooters on the wing who could either start or contribute off the bench for teams with playoffs aspirations. Stewart is a starting-caliber big man with a defensive edge who also is accustomed to coming off the bench during his time with the Pistons. This combination is ideal for the 76ers with Joel Embiid in the fold, as Stewart could start during Embiid's absences and provide strong bench support when Embiid is healthy. -- Snellings

Marks' analysis: Even though the trade brings depth to the 76ers with the additions of Stewart, Robinson and LeVert, I am not in agreement that the cost should be at the expense of a first-round pick. Considering that Philadelphia owes the Nets its 2028 top-eight-protected first, the next available first to trade is not until 2030. If you swap out the first-rounder for four future seconds, this becomes a different story. The 76ers have 13 future second-rounders available to trade.

The trade for George also gives Detroit enough financial flexibility to re-sign Tobias Harris, extend Ausar Thompson and use the $15 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception in free agency.

Marks' verdict: The trade with the biggest leaguewide impact is ...

Of course, trading an All-NBA player such as Jalen Williams would have leaguewide ramifications, especially if the Thunder repeat as champions. But the Lakers adding Gafford and preserving cap flexibility is a start to building the roster around Doncic.

When Doncic and Gafford were on the court together during the 2023-24 season, Dallas was plus-9.8 points per 100 possessions and allowed 105.2 points per possessions in the regular season, per Cleaning the Glass. The next step for the Lakers would be determining whether to bring back the same roster, including James, or add with their projected $50 million in cap space. Besides re-signing Austin Reaves, there is still a priority to add shooting and a wing who can defend.