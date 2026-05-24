NBA playoffs 2026: Live updates from Thunder-Spurs Game 4

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The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance take a 3-1 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs when they face off in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night.

In NBA history, teams that take a 3-1 series lead win 95% of the time, according to ESPN Research. Only five teams have overcome that deficit in the conference finals or NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers were the last to do so, against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

Oklahoma City defeated San Antonio 123-108 in Game 3 behind a 76-point performance from its bench, the most bench points scored in a conference finals or NBA Finals game since starters were first tracked in 1971. However, the Thunder will be without guard Ajay Mitchell (right soleus strain) and potentially Jalen Williams (listed as questionable with a hamstring injury). Williams missed Game 3, while Mitchell -- who started for Williams -- played just 17 minutes.

San Antonio has a clean injury report, with guards De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper (who were listed on the injury report earlier in the series) both playing. They combined for just 19 points in Game 3, and a story of the series has been the Spurs' ineffectiveness when star Victor Wembanyama is on the bench. Heading into Sunday, San Antonio is plus-21 in the series in 125 minutes with Wembanyama on the court and minus-38 in 29 minutes with him off the court (the worst of any player absence on either team).

Will the Thunder head back home up 3-1, or will the Spurs tie the series, setting up a huge Game 5? Follow along for all the best moments from Game 4.