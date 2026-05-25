SGA, Jokic, Wembanyama, Doncic, Cunningham make 1st-team All-NBA

Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA's back-to-back MVP, and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama, the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in league history, headlined the All-NBA teams announced prior to the two of them facing off in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Sunday night.

They were joined on the first team by the three other players who finished in the top five in MVP voting: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.

It is the first All-NBA selection for Wembanyama, whose Spurs trail the Thunder 2-1 in the best-of-seven conference finals. Gilgeous-Alexander has been named to four straight All-NBA first teams.

All-NBA Team Voting Results The voting results for the All-NBA first, second and third teams, which the league announced Sunday. FIRST TEAM TEAM PTS. S. Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 500 N. Jokic Nuggets 500 V. Wembanyama Spurs 498 L. Doncic Lakers 482 C. Cunningham Pistons 414 SECOND TEAM TEAM PTS. J. Brown Celtics 384 K. Leonard Clippers 277 D. Mitchell Cavaliers 276 K. Durant Rockets 241 J. Brunson Knicks 197 THIRD TEAM TEAM PTS. T. Maxey 76ers 168 J. Murray Nuggets 149 J. Johnson Hawks 125 J. Duren Pistons 121 C. Holmgren Thunder 87

Wembanyama is the first Spurs player to make the first team since Kawhi Leonard in 2016-17. Jokic earned his sixth first-team nod (and eighth All-NBA selection overall). Doncic, who led the league in scoring for the second time with 33.5 points per game, was named to the All-NBA team for the sixth time in his eight-year career. It was the second All-NBA selection for Cunningham, after being named to the third team last season.

Both Doncic and Cunningham played 64 games during the regular season and were granted special exceptions to be eligible for All-NBA consideration after failing to reach the required 65-game threshold.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic, who finished 1-2 in the MVP race, were unanimous selections, with Wembanyama missing by one vote. Jokic now has twice as many All-NBA honors as any other player in Nuggets history.

The second team comprised Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and the Clippers' Leonard.

Brunson, who earned his third All-NBA distinction, and the Knicks are up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals on the Cavs and Mitchell, who also was named to an All-NBA team for the third time.

It was Durant's 12th time being named to an All-NBA team -- six on the first team and six on the second. He is the first player in NBA history to be named to an All-NBA team for five different franchises.

It was the second All-NBA selection for Brown, both on the second team. And Leonard has now made six All-NBA teams -- three on the first and three on the second.

The third team featured five newcomers in Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, Pistons center Jalen Duren, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Duren and Cunningham are the first pair of Pistons to be named to the All-NBA team in the same season since Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace in 2005-06.

The Lakers' LeBron James was among those ineligible to get votes because he didn't play in enough games, meaning this became just the second time in his 23-season career that he was not an All-NBA pick.

Also not eligible this season because of the 65-game rule: Golden State's Stephen Curry and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo -- whose streak of being listed on every All-NBA ballot for eight consecutive years ended.

The All-NBA teams capped the league's annual end-of-season awards announcements, following the All-Defensive and All-Rookie Teams, including Clutch Player of the Year (Gilgeous-Alexander), Most Improved Player (Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker), Sixth Man of the Year (Spurs forward Keldon Johnson), Coach of the Year (Detroit's J.B. Bickerstaff) and Rookie of the Year (Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg).

ESPN's Matt Williams and The Associated Press contributed to this report.