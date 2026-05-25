Kenny Atkinson: Cavs 'analytically' winning series vs. Knicks

Quentin Richardson discusses the Cavaliers' lack of energy after their loss to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in Game 3. (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Not much has gone right in the Eastern Conference finals for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are on the brink of being swept in the best-of-seven series.

But Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson thinks his team still has a chance against the New York Knicks, citing analytical data from the series' first three games.

In fact, according to the numbers, the Cavs should be winning the series, Atkinson said.

"I think analytically, I think we've won the -- I said three out of three [games in the series], we're two out of three in the expected wins," Atkinson told reporters Sunday. "I don't know if you guys follow that -- the expected score. We've won two out of three."

After acknowledging a reporter's reaction to his comment -- "I know you're looking confused" -- Atkinson explained his rationale, saying that the Knicks are outperforming their expected shooting numbers while the Cavs are underperforming.

"Last night, our expected score was like one point or two -- us shooting way below expected," he said. "Them shooting way over. I know no one wants to hear that. I think you guys like it. I know the general public -- no one wants that. Everyone is outcome-based. Sure, I get that, too."

The Knicks have won each of the first three games by double figures, including an 11-point overtime victory in Game 1 after rallying from a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit. New York shot 56% from the floor Saturday in Game 3 en route to a 121-108 victory.

The Cavs shot 50% (42-of-84) from the floor Saturday but struggled from long range, going just 12-of-41 (29%) from 3-point range. Cleveland missed 10 of 17 open 3-point shots in Game 3, according to ESPN Research, and is 21 for 65 (32%) on such shots in the series.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have made 42% of their open 3-pointers in the series, according to ESPN Research.

"If you believe in process and all that ... take that layer," Atkinson said. "I know I don't throw that on them [the players]. I see it for myself. We have this feeling -- I have this feeling -- then I can go to our analytical table."

The Knicks have won 10 games in a row and, with a victory Monday in Game 4, can reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 postseason series deficit, but Atkinson still has hope for the Cavs.

"We've had success against this team before," he said. "We've had really good moments in this series -- up 20 in Game 1. Even Game 2, take that run [by the Knicks] out from the beginning of the third quarter, and it's pretty tight."