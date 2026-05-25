Bam Adebayo takes heat from Panthers after attending Golden Knights game

Pat Riley says at the Heat's end-of-season news conference that he will not retire or resign. (0:50)

Pat Riley: 'I'm not going to retire, I'm not going to resign' (0:50)

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Bam Adebayo posed with A'ja Wilson in Golden Knights jerseys Sunday, resulting in disapproval from the Florida Panthers.

The Miami Heat center and Wilson, who stars for the Las Vegas Aces, attended Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. A photo of the couple wearing Vegas jerseys in the crowd surfaced. It prompted a reaction from the Panthers, who play in south Florida with the Heat.

The Panthers responded to the post, writing, "Bam... wyd" with a wilted flower emoji. Adebayo wore a custom No. 13 jersey and banged the Panthers' drum before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final last year. He also celebrated on social media when they won the Cup, sending his congratulations.

Therefore, the three-time NBA All-Star had to clarify where his fandom stood postgame. He posted a video on X and tagged the Panthers with the caption: "don't ever disrespect my loyalty."

"I just want everybody to know. ..." Adebayo said on social media as he showed off a Panthers jersey. "I just couldn't wear it in there 'cause I was with somebody. But, y'all know what it is."

The "somebody" is likely Adebayo's girlfriend, Wilson, whom he was photographed with at the game. Adebayo and Wilson confirmed their relationship in February 2025 after being linked since the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Panthers approved of Adebayo's video, writing: "Bam forever a real one."

Regardless of loyalties, Vegas would likely welcome the couple back. It stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3 and take a 3-0 lead in the series against Colorado.