NBA playoffs 2026: Live updates from Spurs-Thunder Game 5

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The Western Conference finals shifts to Oklahoma City for a pivotal Game 5 between the Thunder and Spurs on Tuesday night.

San Antonio evened the series with a 103-82 victory on Sunday behind 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Victor Wembanyama. He joined Bill Walton in 1977 as the only players since blocks became official in 1974 with 300 points, 150 rebounds and 50 blocks in their first career postseason, according to ESPN Research.

Oklahoma City scored its fewest points in any game (regular season or postseason) since Dec. 2, 2021. Reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting, snapping a streak of 9 straight road playoff games with 20 points.

With the series tied, history shows that Tuesday's winner might have the inside track on advancing to the NBA Finals. Historically, teams that won Game 5 in a best-of-7 series tied 2-2 went on to win the series 82% of the time (198-44 series record). The Spurs faced a similar situation in the semifinals, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 before winning the series.

Who will win the decisive Game 5? Follow along for all of the top moments and highlights.