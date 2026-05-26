Zohran Mamdani pokes fun at Cavaliers after Knicks reach NBA Finals

Open Extended Reactions

The Knicks are onto the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has his eyes on keeping the streets clean -- sort of.

New York blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday night. It marked the Knicks' 11th straight playoff victory and second consecutive postseason sweep.

Moments after the Knicks clinched the win, Mamdani acknowledged the Knicks' 4-0 series victory in clever fashion. He tagged New York City's sanitation account on social media and wrote: "I'd like to report a sweep."

.@NYCSanitation I'd like to report a sweep — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 26, 2026

NYC sanitation responded with: "CLEAN UP IN CLEVELAND!!"

Mamdani's Knicks fandom has been on full display recently. He was spotted at Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, sitting in the nosebleeds of Madison Square Garden.

Monday also didn't mark the first time the 112th mayor of New York City opted to troll a Knicks opponent this postseason. When discussing the ticket prices of the Knicks' first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Mamdani poked fun at Knicks villain and former Hawks guard Trae Young.

"I blame Trae Young. I think it's always important to blame Trae Young," Mamdani quipped last month.

New York will face the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. With Game 1 on June 3, Mamdani presumably has more than enough time to think of a way to troll the Knicks' next opponent if New York wins the title.