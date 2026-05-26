Mitchell, Harden see future with Cavs as Gilbert vows to 'dig in'

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CLEVELAND -- In the wake of the Cavaliers getting swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, Donovan Mitchell reiterated his commitment to the organization, expressed confidence in his partnership with James Harden and said he'd like to see Cleveland's core remain intact.

"I have no doubt that this group can get there," Mitchell said Monday night after the Cavs' 130-93 loss in Game 4. "I've said that all year. The biggest thing is you just use it as a learning lesson. It's a tough learning lesson, but now we know.

"This team that we just faced had to go through this. Maybe not this way, but they've been together, they've been a core group and had to go through this tough experience. So, this is our turn."

Mitchell made the conference finals for the first time in his nine-year career, and he acknowledged that he and the Cavs took a step forward after losing in the second round each of the previous two seasons. This was the first time Cleveland reached the conference finals since 2018, and the furthest the organization has advanced without LeBron James on the roster since 1992.

Still, though Cavs owner Dan Gilbert acknowledged the team's progress, he also said he will exhaust his options this summer for the club to go even further.

"We took a step ahead this spring, but we are nowhere near where we need to be," Gilbert wrote in a social media post Monday night. "I can't thank the fans enough for the support this year. We will dig in all summer and do everything we possibly can to take the next step. We will grind until we get there."

We took a step ahead this spring, but we are nowhere near where we need to be. I can't thank the fans enough for the support this year. We will dig in all summer and do everything we possibly can to take the next step. We will grind until we get there.



Congrats to the @nyknicks,... — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) May 26, 2026

The Cavs had the highest payroll in the NBA, the only team over the second apron this season, and made a major midseason trade to acquire Harden, the 17-year veteran, to pair alongside Mitchell. Harden had an up-and-down postseason, averaging 19.2 points on 41% shooting (29.9% from 3 on 7.1 attempts) with 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

He holds a $42.3 million player option for the 2026-27 season and said he "100%" wants and expects to be back in Cleveland next season.

"Definitely want to be here," Harden said. "I think we found something. It's tough. It's not ending how we wanted to, but I think we found something."

Despite the lopsided results against the Knicks, Harden and Mitchell said they did not believe the gap between the two teams was as wide as it seemed. The Cavs needed seven games to win each of the first two rounds and have played a game every other day since April 29, which was Game 5 of the first round against the Toronto Raptors.

"We did this to ourselves," Mitchell said. "That's not an excuse. [The Knicks] are a hungry team. They beat us, swept us. So, I don't want to diminish that, but we didn't give ourselves a chance because we didn't handle business ... you can't play with your food. We had an opportunity to close both series and give ourselves some rest, and we didn't."

Both of the Cavs' stars also reiterated their support for coach Kenny Atkinson for his performance during the playoffs and throughout the season.

"Definitely want to be here," said James Harden (right), who was a midseason trade acquisition by the Cavs. "I think we found something. It's tough. It's not ending how we wanted to, but I think we found something." Sue Ogrocki/AP

"He understands his team," Harden said. "Of course, somebody's going to have to take criticism, whether it's myself or Kenny or whoever, the entire team. They're going to put it on somebody.

"But I think for Kenny, he did an unbelievable job of getting me acclimated as fast as possible to understanding what I'm supposed to be doing out there. It's just an unfortunate situation. Any team coming off of a tough, two series against two defensive monsters, it would have been challenging."

Mitchell, who will also become extension-eligible this summer, also reiterated his love for Cleveland and said he has "unfinished business" trying to deliver the city a ring.

"I'm sorry for the city of Cleveland," Mitchell said. "For it to be like this and the sweep. That's ass. But I told y'all last year, and I'll say again, we'll be back. We'll be ready. We'll be hungry. And we'll be locked in."