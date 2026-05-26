Agent: Texas Tech's Christian Anderson staying in NBA draft

Open Extended Reactions

Texas Tech star guard Christian Anderson, a third-team All-American and projected top-20 pick, is keeping his name in the NBA draft, his agent Aaron Mintz of CAA Basketball told ESPN.

Anderson was all-in on the draft process when he announced his initial decision in early April, and recent positive feedback from the NBA draft combine and pre-draft workouts for NBA teams reaffirmed his choice to go pro.

"This is a dream I've worked toward my entire life, and the fact that it's now a real opportunity is something I don't take for granted," Anderson said. "I'm incredibly grateful for the chance to compete at the highest level in the world, and I'm ready to make the most of it."

Ranked No. 16 in ESPN's most recent mock draft, Anderson solidified his standing with an impressive showing at the NBA draft combine. He was the third-best shooter overall across the four shooting drills, making 73.7% of his shots, including 27 of 30 off the dribble. Anderson, who has visited with four NBA teams on the pre-draft workout circuit, also checked in with a plus-5.25-inch wingspan and a 40.5-inch vertical leap.

Anderson, a 6-foot-3 native of Atlanta, was one of the elite point guards in college basketball last season. He averaged 18.5 points and 7.4 assists - third in the country - while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range, earning third-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors. Anderson also won the Most Improved Player award in the Big 12 after seeing a significant boost in production from his freshman to sophomore seasons.

He pointed to Tech coach Grant McCasland putting trust in him since his arrival on campus, playing more than 30 minutes per game as a freshman and then breaking out as a sophomore.

"I want to thank Texas Tech and Coach McCasland for everything they've done for me," Anderson said. "Coach believed in me, developed me, and pushed me to be the best version of myself every single day. This program gave me a home, and I'll always be grateful for that."

Anderson began his rise up draft boards last summer at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 17.3 points and 6.6 assists while leading Germany to a silver medal. 20 years old, as of April, he is younger than some of the freshmen in this year's draft. He earned a spot on the event's All-Star 5 and had 18 points and 9 assists in the gold medal game against the United States. He won gold medals at the 2018 FIBA U18 EuroBasket and 2022 FIBA U16 European Championships and also received a callup to the senior national team for last summer's FIBA EuroBasket.

"Playing for the German national team and competing in the Big 12 has prepared me for this moment," Anderson said. "I've played against elite competition internationally and against the best college players in the country. I'm just excited to show what I can do at the next level."

In advance of Anderson's expected departure, McCasland reloaded his perimeter group with the addition of high-scoring transfers Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (UNLV) and Cruz Davis (Hofstra), both of whom averaged north of 20 points per game at their previous school and were ranked in ESPN's top 100 transfers. Top-25 recruit Dakari Spear is also arriving in Lubbock to help bolster the backcourt.

McCasland has guided Texas Tech to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances since taking over the Red Raiders in 2023, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2025. They were 19-6 and ranked No. 13 in the country this past season before All-American forward JT Toppin suffered a torn ACL in his right knee; Toppin's status for next season is up in the air.