Sources: Allen Graves, likely 1st-round pick, to stay in NBA draft

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Former Santa Clara forward Allen Graves, a projected first-round pick, will keep his name in the NBA draft, sources told ESPN.

Graves had entered the transfer portal last month but has now closed the door on a return to college basketball.

A 6-foot-9 forward from Louisiana, Graves was one of the surprise breakout freshmen in the country last season. He was an unranked recruit coming out of high school and redshirted his first season with the Broncos, but Herb Sendek quickly put him into the rotation last season and Graves became one of the analytics darlings of this year's NBA draft class.

Graves started just four games for Santa Clara, playing less than 23 minutes per game, but averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals coming off the bench. He ranked in the top 20 nationally in offensive rating, top 60 in offensive rebound percentage and top 10 in steal rate, while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range.

He posted 18 points and nine rebounds against Gonzaga in early January; scored 30 points against Washington State in early February; and closed his career with 17 points and 7 rebounds in a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Kentucky.

Graves was considered one of the best uncommitted players remaining in the transfer portal, with LSU perceived to be the favorite for his commitment. He said earlier this month at the NBA draft combine that he had conversations with LSU and Duke, while Kentucky had reached out to his agents.

Graves was the projected No. 22 pick in ESPN's most recent mock draft.

The news was first reported by DraftExpress.