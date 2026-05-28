NBA playoffs 2026: What will decide this epic Thunder-Spurs Game 6

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While the New York Knicks rest up, having clinched their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1999, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will head to a pivotal Game 6 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC), having traded blows for five games.

The defending champion Thunder took a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals with a decisive Game 5 win that saw OKC's role players step up again in the absence of Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell. Now back at home, the Spurs will look to strike back and even the series, looking for a better performance from All-NBA center Victor Wembanyama, who struggled in Game 5.

History is on the Thunder's side. This was the seventh time they've won a Game 5 in a series that was tied 2-2, and in all six previous instances they went on to win the series. On the flip side, this was the 10th time the Spurs have lost Game 5 in a 2-2 series, and they've only come back to win the series once in the previous nine instances (the 2008 conference semifinals against the New Orleans Hornets).

Our NBA insiders take a look at what you need to know ahead of this epic showdown.

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How Thunder win | How Spurs win

On-court trend | Stat to know | Scouts' take

What do the Thunder need to do to win this series in Game 6?

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deliver a closing performance the way he did in the previous two series?

The Spurs have succeeded in containing the back-to-back MVP. He has averaged 26.2 points while shooting 38.8% from the field in the five games as the Spurs have rotated an arsenal of primary defenders and used a variety of aggressive schemes designed to slow him. He shot worse than 50% from the field in three consecutive games for the first time all season.

The Lakers also made it tough on Gilgeous-Alexander in the second round until the elimination game. Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points on 11-of-22 shooting as the Thunder completed a sweep in Los Angeles.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a similar game in the first-round sweep finale in Phoenix, scoring 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

With defenses loaded up against him, Gilgeous-Alexander has flourished as a facilitator this postseason. He's averaging 8.2 assists, including 9.8 in the West finals.

Maybe Alex Caruso -- arguably the series MVP so far -- and the Thunder's role players can have another hot shooting night. But putting the finishing touches on such a formidable foe probably will require an MVP-caliber performance from the man who hoisted that trophy to start this series. -- Tim MacMahon

What do the Spurs need to do to extend this series?

Get Wembanyama going. San Antonio needed a 41-point, 24-rebound performance for the Spurs to topple Oklahoma City in double overtime of Game 1, and a 33-point effort in Game 4 to win that one. In San Antonio's two victories, he delivered spectacular performances for the Spurs. San Antonio will need that again from Wembanyama in Game 6 to force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama took only 15 shots in Game 5.

"He's got to take more than 15 shots," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "Even with the [12] free throws [he took], he's going to have to score more than 20 points for sure."

Wembanyama also needs to be a dominant defensive force, considering Oklahoma City connected on 49% of its shots with him on the court in Game 5, which ranks as the best field goal percentage a team has achieved so far this postseason against the 22-year old, according to ESPN Research. Widely proclaimed the best player currently in the NBA, Wembanyama needs to show it for San Antonio to stave off elimination. And though he has shocked observers with a seemingly otherworldly skill set, Wembanyama ultimately needs to figure out how to showcase those qualities on a more consistent basis for the upstart Spurs to knock off the defending champs, led by a two-time MVP. -- Michael C. Wright

What has been the most surprising on-court trend in this series?

Entering the conference finals, Caruso had played in 12 playoff series in his career. He'd never averaged more than 10 points in any of them.

But the veteran role player is all the way up at 17.0 PPG in the conference finals, even though he put up a goose egg in Game 4. His 31 points in Game 1 represent a playoff career high, and his 22 points in Game 5 are the second most in his postseason career. In all, four of Caruso's eight highest-scoring playoff games have come in this series.

Those extra points have been critical for a team missing Williams and Mitchell. Caruso ranks second on Oklahoma City in points in the conference finals and third in field goal attempts, as he has blown a hole in the Spurs' strategy of leaving him open on the perimeter.

It's not a surprise that Caruso has boosted his performance in the most important moments, but it is a surprise that he has done so in this particular way. Caruso was already a valuable role player when he was averaging single-digit points, as he did in previous title runs for the Lakers and Thunder. Now, as a 32-year-old facing the most fearsome defense in the West (other than the Thunder's own), he's scoring more than ever. -- Zach Kram

Which stat will most define Game 6?

Wembanyama left the arena without speaking to reporters after San Antonio's Game 5 loss to Oklahoma City, a sign that perhaps the star center was less than thrilled by his subpar play. With San Antonio down 3-2 and facing elimination, Wembanyama must reestablish his paint presence on offense.

During San Antonio's two wins in the series, he averaged a whopping 14.5 shots from within five feet and converted 69% of those attempts. The contrast couldn't be sharper in the Spurs' three losses: The MVP finalist averaged just 5.3 shots from within five feet, though he still converted 63%.

In San Antonio's wins, Wembanyama has put on a dunk and layup parade. In its losses, he has drifted toward the perimeter and been overly reliant upon his jumper to the detriment of his offensive impact. The Spurs' guards can do a better job setting him up in the post against the Thunder's savvy frontline, but Wembanyama must first decide that he's not willing to settle. -- Ben Golliver

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What are scouts saying about this series?

ESPN's Tim Bontemps spoke to multiple scouts across the league ahead of Game 6, and here's what they're saying about the matchup: