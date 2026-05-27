Sources: Hawks giving GM Onsi Saleh promotion, extension

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The Atlanta Hawks are signing general manager Onsi Saleh to a long-term contract extension and promoting him to president of basketball operations, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Saleh's promotion comes after the Hawks reached the first round and led the New York Knicks 2-1 before losing the series in six games. Despite a pivot this season and trading Trae Young to Washington in January, the Hawks turned their season around by going 19-3 at one point from early February to early April.

Saleh finished second in voting for Executive of the Year, losing to Celtics president Brad Stevens. The Philadelphia 76ers expressed interest in talking to Saleh for their head of basketball operations vacancy but the Hawks denied permission, sources said.

Saleh has built a new Hawks core around rising star Jalen Johnson with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu. Alexander-Walker and Daniels are back-to-back Most Improved award winners. Saleh also traded for CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga this season.

The Hawks have flexibility this offseason armed with the No. 8 (acquired from New Orleans in a draft trade last year) and No. 23 overall picks in the first round in June's draft and five first-round picks available to be traded on draft night.

Saleh took over as Hawks general manager last offseason. He was hired by Atlanta in 2024 following executive stints in Golden State and San Antonio.