NBA warns Victor Wembanyama for violating media rules

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The NBA has warned Victor Wembanyama for violating media access rules after he did not speak to reporters following the San Antonio Spurs' Game 5 loss, the league told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

After the Spurs' 127-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder that put San Antonio in a 3-2 deficit in the Western Conference finals, a team spokesperson said Wembanyama would be unavailable to speak to reporters. The spokesperson made the announcement about an hour after Spurs coach Mitch Johnson addressed the loss.

Wembanyama was held to 20 points on 4-for-15 shooting Tuesday. He had one rebound in the first half, which tied the second half of San Antonio's Game 3 loss for his fewest rebounds in a half in the playoffs. Oklahoma City also shot 49% with Wembanyama on the court in Game 5, the highest field goal percentage a team has shot against him in the postseason.

Johnson said the Spurs are "going to need to" get their star center going to stave off elimination in Thursday's Game 6.

The NBA has levied fines in the past to players who did not make themselves available to the media after playoff games. In 2023, both Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks received $25,000 fines for not speaking to reporters.

In April, Wembanyama won the 2025-26 Magic Johnson Award from the Professional Basketball Writers Association, which goes to the NBA player who "best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans."

Information from ESPN's Michael C. Wright was used in this report.