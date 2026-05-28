NBA playoffs 2026: Live updates from Thunder-Spurs Game 6

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The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to close out the Western Conference finals on Thursday in Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Oklahoma City beat San Antonio 127-114 in Game 5 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams that won Game 5 in a best-of-seven series that was tied 2-2 went on to win the series 82% of the time (198-44 series record), according to ESPN Research. Oklahoma City holds a 7-1 series record when leading 3-2 since moving to OKC in 2008-09.

The Thunder can reach their second consecutive NBA Finals with a victory, continuing their quest to be the first team since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back championships. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would become the sixth player in NBA history to win MVP and make the NBA Finals in consecutive seasons.

The Spurs have a 1-13 series record when trailing 3-2 in franchise history, with a 5-9 record in Game 6s of those series. Their only 3-2 comeback came in the second round in 2008 against the then-New Orleans Hornets. San Antonio is 2-0 this postseason when trailing a series, but have yet to face elimination.

Will the Thunder close out the series, or will the Spurs force a Game 7? Follow along below for the top moments and highlights.