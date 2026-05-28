Myra Gordon announces birth of her and Tyrese Maxey's daughter

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Tyrese Maxey is officially a girl dad.

On Wednesday, Myra Gordon announced on Instagram that her and the Philadelphia 76ers guard's daughter, Marvel, had been born May 14. Gordon had announced back in November that the two were expecting a child.

Gordon also posted a photo of Maxey and herself with Marvel on her Instagram story.

Marvel is Maxey and Gordon's first child together. Gordon played college basketball at the University of Alabama and Pepperdine.

Maxey had perhaps the best season of his career in 2025-26, with career highs in points (28.3), rebounds (4.1), assists (6.6), steals (1.9) and blocks (0.8) per game.