Stephen and Ayesha Curry team up to bring restaurants to Charlotte

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Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will soon be more than just "Chef Curry" on the court in The Bay -- he's adding restaurant owner in Charlotte to his résumé, too.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, are collaborating to bring three restaurants to the Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte with award-winning American chef and restaurateur Michael Mina, who's also the founder of the Mina Group.

Ayesha's lifestyle café, Sweet July Café, will begin the restaurant debuts, which are slated for a July grand opening. The menu features items from smoothies to in-house pastries such as croissants, cakes, cookies and rolls, with healthy snacks among the options as well.

The menu is inspired by Ayesha's passion for California farmers-market-inspired cuisine, and Sweet July Café already has a location open at the Regent Hotels in Santa Monica. The franchise will also introduce foods that are inspired by Ayesha's Jamaican heritage.

"Sweet July has always been rooted in community and creating spaces where people feel genuinely welcomed," Ayesha said.

Bourbon Steak is slated for a winter open. Led by Mina, the restaurant will "introduce the Queen City to a modern American steakhouse rooted in timeless technique and luxurious hospitality," according to the restaurant's website. Its menu will feature high-end steaks, shrimp cocktail selections, Caviar Parfait and more.

Also aiming for a winter opening date is The Eighth Rule, created by Stephen in a partnership with Mina. The Eighth Rule, which already has a location in San Francisco, specializes in cocktails that include Gentlemen's Cut Bourbon, wines, beers and luxury liquors. The menu also includes a food selection, with the Warriors guard's standout "Stephen's Chicken Tendies."

"The Eighth Rule has always been about creating an experience that brings people together for community and conversation, while enjoying elevated food and drink offerings," Stephen said. "Expanding to Charlotte is especially exciting because it's a city that not only holds a special place in mine and my family's heart, but it's filled with incredible energy and culture."

Ayesha isn't a newbie to the culinary world. She previously released two cookbooks -- "The Seasoned Life" in 2016 and "The Full Plate" in 2020 and also hosted "Ayesha's Home Kitchen" on the Food Network.

The restaurants also mark a homecoming for Stephen, who was raised in Charlotte while his father, Dell Curry, spent 10 seasons with the Charlotte Hornets from 1989 to '99.

Curry is coming off his 17th season with the Warriors, averaging 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.