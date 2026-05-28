Sources: Knicks' Mitchell Robinson has broken pinkie finger

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New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has suffered a broken right pinkie finger ahead of the NBA Finals, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

There is no timetable for Robinson's return, sources said.

The Knicks have been off since Monday, when they finished off a four-game sweep of the Cavaliers in Cleveland to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Robinson played 18 minutes in that game, collecting eight points and 10 rebounds.

New York will play the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs Western Conference finals series in the NBA Finals, which tip off Wednesday.

Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.6 minutes during the regular season. He's averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and .6 blocks in 14.2 minutes in the playoffs.