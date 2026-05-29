Jalen Williams activated and available for OKC vs. Spurs in G6

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SAN ANTONIO -- Oklahoma City Thunder star wing Jalen Williams is active and available for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference finals after missing the previous three games because of a left hamstring strain.

Williams was officially upgraded to available minutes before tipoff and first checked into the game with 4:13 remaining in the first quarter. It is the first time he came off the bench since Dec. 10, 2022, when he was a rookie.

Oklahoma City started with the same starting lineup as Game 5 with Jared McCain in Williams' usual spot.

Williams waited until 5:00 remained on the pregame clock to join his teammates in layup lines.

Williams, whose season has been marred by injuries including strains to both hamstrings, played only seven minutes before exiting the Thunder's Game 2 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams missed six games because of a Grade 1 left hamstring strain before returning for the May 18 series opener against the Spurs.

Williams, a third-team All-NBA selection last season who played a critical role in the Thunder's title run despite a right wrist injury that required offseason surgery, was limited to 33 games because of injuries during the regular season.

Williams missed the first 19 games while recovering from his wrist surgery and then was sidelined for two extended stretches because of a right hamstring strain that he aggravated after returning before the All-Star break.

Williams got off to a spectacular start to the playoffs before straining his left hamstring during the third quarter of Oklahoma City's Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns. He had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the playoff opener and 19 points and four assists in only 23 minutes before exiting Game 2.

Williams had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists while logging 37 minutes in the Thunder's double-overtime loss to the Spurs in Game 1.