NBA playoffs 2026: Live updates from Spurs-Thunder Game 7

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It's one of the best moments in sports -- Game 7.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs face off Saturday in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. The winner earns a spot in the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

San Antonio forced the winner-take-all meeting with a dominant 118-91 victory Thursday. The Spurs' 27-point win marked their largest when facing elimination in franchise history, according to ESPN Research. It was also the fourth largest by a team facing elimination against the defending champion in NBA history.

The Thunder are seeking to become the first defending champions to return to the NBA Finals since the Golden State Warriors in 2019, who were vying for a three-peat.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio finished the regular season with the league's top two records. Saturday will be the first Game 7 between the top two teams in the NBA since the 2002 West finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. Overall, it's the ninth such Game 7 in NBA history and the fifth time it has happened in the conference finals.

Who will come out victorious in Game 7? Follow along for all of the best moments and highlights.