Sources: Mitchell Robinson (pinkie) plans to play in NBA Finals

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New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has undergone surgery on his broken right pinkie finger and plans to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals while wearing a brace on his hand, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

It was not clear exactly when Robinson was injured, though video showed him grabbing at his right hand and shaking it going back down the court with 5:35 left in the third quarter Monday after coming down from attempting to rebound a missed shot by teammate Mikal Bridges. Robinson played off and on until 7:47 left in the fourth quarter as the Knicks completed their Eastern Conference finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks will open the Finals -- their first since 1999 -- on Wednesday against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs, who play in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals Saturday.

Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 14.2 minutes per game in the playoffs, with his role off the bench and someone who can fill in if fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns gets into foul trouble. On the offensive end, the 7-foot Robinson has been the subject of fouling from opponents because of his issues at the free throw line, where he is 13-for-43 (30.2%).

He averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.6 minutes per game during the regular season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.