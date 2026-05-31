Manu Ginobili, Jaylen Brown top reactions to Spurs reaching NBA Finals

Open Extended Reactions

The San Antonio Spurs are back in the NBA Finals.

San Antonio defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals Saturday, prompting reaction from the sports world and beyond. It's the first trip to the NBA Finals for San Antonio since 2014 -- its last championship victory. The Spurs' victory is their second road Game 7 win in franchise history.

Victor Wembanyama became the second player in NBA history to lead the team in points and rebounds per game and make the Finals in their first playoff appearance, according to ESPN Research. He averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in the series.

The Spurs will now face the New York Knicks with Game 1 on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC).

Here's how the sports world reacted to the Spurs returning to the NBA Finals.

Spurs legend Manu Ginobili led the way in congratulating the Spurs on their Western Conference championship.

A pair of NBA stars chimed in with Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert posting. Gobert -- who has a close relationship with Wembanyama -- and the Timberwolves lost to the Spurs in the second round of the playoffs. Fellow Frenchman and LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum also reacted.

🇦🇷Espetacular! Los @Spurs de nuevo a la final de la NBA! Qué emoción! Increíble lo de este equipo!! 4 más!

🇺🇸Amazing! The @Spurs are going back to the NBA Finals! So so so cool what this young team accomplished. Just 4 more now! 🙏 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) May 31, 2026

Let's say it again... "The Spurs are the Western Conference Champions!". My first one as a fan! pic.twitter.com/O5QqejRxMS — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) May 31, 2026

Great game great series — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 31, 2026

Great basketball — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 31, 2026

I want to congratulate San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson, superstar Victor Wembanyama, and the entire Spurs organization for advancing to the NBA Finals! https://t.co/99RTwlI0cw — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 31, 2026

I want to congratulate Victor Wembanyama on winning the Earvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy as the new Western Conference Finals MVP! https://t.co/eojO0GqzwS — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 31, 2026

Go spurs go!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 31, 2026

S/o to Mitch Johnson!!!! Keep putting on for the state 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 31, 2026

Great season OKC!! Yall played yall butts off! Loved the fight! Injuries happen unfortunately that's how the game goes! Not having Williams or Mitchell hurts but at the end of the day yall played yall butts off — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) May 31, 2026