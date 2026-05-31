          Manu Ginobili, Jaylen Brown top reactions to Spurs reaching NBA Finals

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          Spurs stun Thunder, clinch first NBA Finals appearance since 2014 (1:36)

          • ESPN staffMay 31, 2026, 03:42 AM

          The San Antonio Spurs are back in the NBA Finals.

          San Antonio defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals Saturday, prompting reaction from the sports world and beyond. It's the first trip to the NBA Finals for San Antonio since 2014 -- its last championship victory. The Spurs' victory is their second road Game 7 win in franchise history.

          Victor Wembanyama became the second player in NBA history to lead the team in points and rebounds per game and make the Finals in their first playoff appearance, according to ESPN Research. He averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in the series.

          The Spurs will now face the New York Knicks with Game 1 on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC).

          Here's how the sports world reacted to the Spurs returning to the NBA Finals.

          Spurs legend Manu Ginobili led the way in congratulating the Spurs on their Western Conference championship.

          A pair of NBA stars chimed in with Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert posting. Gobert -- who has a close relationship with Wembanyama -- and the Timberwolves lost to the Spurs in the second round of the playoffs. Fellow Frenchman and LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum also reacted.