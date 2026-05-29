Luka Dončić invests in Italian team with NBA Europe hopes

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Luka Dončić is teaming up with former Dallas Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson to bring basketball to Rome.

Nelson, who was president of basketball operations for the Mavericks when they traded for Dončić on draft night in 2018, is the lead investor and managing partner of a group that purchased the professional basketball club Vanoli Cremona in Italy's Lega Basket Serie A, it was announced Friday.

The ownership group, which also includes longtime coach Valerio Bianchini and former player Rimantas Kaukėnas, announced that the club will be relocated to Rome as part of the transaction and will begin play there at the start of the 2026-27 season.

The group also announced that it has submitted a bid for the team to be Rome's representative for NBA Europe.

"I have dreamed about owning a team in Europe for a long time, to finally have this happen is amazing," Dončić said in a statement. "Vanoli has a great history, and we are ready to take it to the next level in Rome. We have an amazing group of partners, and I really believe we can do something special for basketball in Italy and Europe."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced earlier this year that the NBA, in partnership with FIBA, is working on the NBA Europe league that could launch as soon as the fall of 2027.

Rome is considered to be a target host city for the league that is expected to have up to 16 teams, with 12 permanent locations and four qualifying clubs that could change season to season. Other host city targets are London and Manchester in England; Paris and Lyon in France; Munich and Berlin in Germany; Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, plus Milan, Athens and Istanbul.

Before Dončić starred in the NBA, the Slovenian standout played professionally in Spain for Real Madrid.

"Rome deserves world-class basketball, and we are excited to be bringing it back," Nelson said in a statement. "Vanoli Cremona has a proud history, and we are committed to honoring that legacy as we build toward an exciting future in Rome. This city has been without top-flight basketball for too long. That changes now. We are bringing the resources, the expertise, and the passion to make this club a source of pride for Rome and for all Italy."