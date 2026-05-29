76ers tab Cavs GM Mike Gansey to lead basketball operations

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Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey has agreed to become the new president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.

Gansey, who rose the ranks within the Cavaliers front office since joining in 2011-12, now lands the top executive position in Philadelphia.

Bob Myers, the four-time NBA championship architect of the dynasty Golden State Warriors who now serves as president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, led the search for the 76ers' new head of basketball operations after ownership made the decision to part ways with Daryl Morey.

Myers will work closely in partnering with Gansey and assist in his vision for the organization.

Gansey and Nick U'Ren of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury were the finalists for the 76ers' president job and both had separate final-stage meetings with team ownership this week on the east coast before the decision to hire Gansey was made on Friday, sources said.

U'Ren has served as the top basketball executive of the Mercury over the last three years, and served multiple front-office titles under Myers during their stints with the Warriors.