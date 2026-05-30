Daigneault says Jalen Williams could return for NBA Finals

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Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said Jalen Williams did not suffer a setback in his rehab from a left hamstring strain after playing in Game 6 and could be available for the NBA Finals should the Thunder advance.

Williams has already been ruled out for Game 7 on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs after he looked largely ineffective in 10 minutes off the bench in Game 6.

"He's feeling about the same as he did," Daigneault said before Game 7. "He actually came out of the game pretty good for where he is in a normal rehab. Depending on what happens tonight, if we're fortunate enough to win and advance, he'll continue this rehab, and we'll take the same process as we go forward."

Williams has struggled to stay on the court this season. He missed some time while recovering from right wrist surgery before he suffered a right hamstring injury. He strained his left hamstring in the second game of the playoffs, sidelining him for six games before he returned for Game 1 of the Spurs series. He then aggravated the left hamstring injury in Game 2 and did not play again until Game 6.

It's the second straight postseason that Williams has dealt with a major injury, though he played through the torn ligament in his wrist last year in helping the Thunder win their first NBA championship.

If the Thunder get past the Spurs, Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be against the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.