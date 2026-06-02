NBA Finals 2026: League execs, coaches, scouts preview Spurs-Knicks

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The 2026 NBA Finals should have something for everyone.

The New York Knicks, the standard-bearers of the league's biggest market who hope to snap a 53-year championship drought, enter Wednesday's Game 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) boasting one of the best playoff stretches in NBA history: 11 straight wins, featuring sweeps of the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, are powered by a generational talent in center Victor Wembanyama and a young roster that is far ahead of schedule. That doesn't mean they don't belong on the league's biggest stage: San Antonio just took down the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a classic seven-game Western Conference finals.

"The NBA has to be thrilled," a West executive told ESPN. "This is a dream matchup."

Will All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns lead New York to the ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes that legions of Knicks fans have dreamed of witnessing? Or will the NBA enter its Wemby era in just his third NBA season?

To get a sense of how these Finals will play out, ESPN asked coaches, scouts and executives around the league to provide their biggest series keys -- including how the Knicks can contain the Spurs' 7-foot-5 big man, San Antonio's fatigue factor and a key injury question facing New York.

Jump to intel:

New York has something OKC didn't

How Knicks can hide Brunson, KAT

Why pace will matter for both teams

Could fatigue doom Spurs' chances?

Robinson's pinkie, NBA Finals X factor

How will New York handle Wembanyama?

No one is going to neutralize Wembanyama's impact in these Finals.

San Antonio's seven-game slugfest with Oklahoma City showed that even against the league's two-time reigning Most Valuable Player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama's mere presence was enough to repeatedly gum up the Thunder's offense.

There are key stylistic differences between the Thunder and Knicks that could somewhat mute his impact and give New York a better chance of generating consistent offense.

NBA Finals on ABC The New York Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and they'll face the same opponent they did then, the San Antonio Spurs. You can watch the entire NBA Finals on ABC and the ESPN app. Game 1: June 3 at Spurs

Game 2: June 5 at Spurs

Game 3: June 8 at Knicks

Game 4: June 10 at Knicks

Game 5*: June 13 at Spurs

Game 6*: June 16 at Knicks

Game 7*: June 19 at Spurs * if necessary

All games tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET

"The Thunder are a team that drives the ball all the time," a West executive said. "They live in the paint ... Victor can just take that away."

Particularly with secondary ball handlers Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell sidelined for much of the West finals, Oklahoma City played Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort and Jaylin Williams heavy minutes. The Spurs were content to give all of them open looks from the perimeter.

"To beat San Antonio, you have to have shooting," the executive said. "The Knicks have that."

The East champs enter this series on an all-time hot streak on offense, shooting 41% from 3-point range during their 11-game win streak and outscoring their opponents by an NBA-record 262 points over that span.

Josh Hart is the only non-big in the Knicks' rotation whom San Antonio will even consider ignoring, and Towns is one of the best-shooting bigs in the league -- which will give San Antonio a much different look on the perimeter. "I think having [Towns] out there spacing will help. He's a good enough shooter to be respected," a West scout said.

That spacing also gives Brunson more room to attack than Gilgeous-Alexander had for most of the West finals. But that is before factoring in the presence of Spurs guard Stephon Castle, the former Rookie of the Year who just hounded Gilgeous-Alexander for seven games and will likely spend much of the Finals doing the same to Brunson.

After the Knicks guard torched James Harden in the Eastern Conference finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Castle presents a much stingier challenge.

play 2:17 Perk, J-Will call out disrespect of Jalen Brunson

What about Brunson's and Towns' defense?

While conversations with league insiders focused heavily on the Knicks' potential solutions for Wembanyama's defensive impact, New York must also consider how to mask Brunson's and Towns' defensive shortcomings against a Spurs lineup full of capable ball handlers and shooters.

"I don't know where you put Towns," an East scout said. "Maybe on Castle? But he's on a heater, and you can't assume he's going to miss at this point. And I really don't know how they hide Jalen."

All of the Spurs' perimeter matchups -- Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell, De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper and Castle -- are far more dynamic players than Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, Brunson's assignment for much of the conference finals.

"How will they handle cross matches here? Brunson is great, but Castle and [Dylan] Harper are much bigger and stronger than him," a West assistant coach said. "They're not easy matchups for [Brunson] to contain."

Working in New York's favor is that, unlike Oklahoma City's slight group of wings, the Knicks have positional size with OG Anunoby (6-foot-7), Mikal Bridges (6-6) and Hart (6-5 but plays well above that height) to negate a bit of the size and strength advantage the Spurs enjoyed in previous rounds.

All three Knicks could guard Wembanyama at some point in the series, too, with second-team All-Defense selection Anunoby likely to get a lot of time on the Spurs center in what could be a fascinating matchup.

"People want to see OG guard Victor, and he's one of the best guys who could guard him," the West assistant said. "But where do you put the other guys?"

Who will control the pace and style of play?

One notable aspect of the West finals was how the Thunder, and specifically Gilgeous-Alexander, were content to keep the game at a slow pace and allow the Spurs to set their half-court defense.

Enter coach Mike Brown and the Knicks, who have been committed to playing like they have been shot out of a cannon and have continued to push the ball in the playoffs. Against Cleveland, New York repeatedly scored on fast breaks -- even off made baskets.

"The Knicks have to keep playing fast," the West assistant coach said. "If it's a half-court game, it's advantage Spurs. I don't think Shai played fast enough in the Spurs series. They weren't doubling him, but he wasn't getting to the spots and lanes he needed. ...

"If Victor isn't at the rim, the Knicks can finish over San Antonio's other guys."

Part of the advantage of playing fast is forcing Wembanyama to run up and down the court as much as possible in an effort to sap his energy. That game plan comes with one downside for New York: It could unleash San Antonio's trio of speedy guards.

"Those guards are absolute monsters in transition," the assistant coach said. "You have to be careful you don't let them get out and run and take over the game, because that's what they like to do."

play 0:47 Wemby, Spurs emotional after advancing to the NBA Finals

Will fatigue become a factor for San Antonio?

New York comes into the Finals rested and without a loss for well over a month. San Antonio is coming off not only that bruising seven-game series against Oklahoma City but also a rough-and-tumble six-game series with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals.

"Fatigue could be huge," a second West executive said. "I do wonder if San Antonio has maxed out its effort to get here and could run out of gas. But I just can't underestimate [Wembanyama's] ability to dig into his reserves and summon something when needed."

The Spurs certainly have aced every test thus far. But history has shown that young teams, and young stars, arriving on this stage for the first time have struggled to adapt to the bright lights of the Finals, which come with completely different schedules, routines and media commitments than teams are accustomed to throughout the regular season and early playoff rounds.

"Until you've been around the Finals," a West scout said, "you just don't know what you're in for. It's a totally different thing."

That's already the case if the Finals are being played in cities such as Oklahoma City and Indianapolis, like they were last year. It will be a far different atmosphere bouncing between San Antonio and the media capital of the country -- New York City is losing its collective mind over this Knicks run -- with Games 3 and 4 set to be the most anticipated sporting events in New York in quite a long time.

"I'm not sure anyone could be ready for what Game 3 is going to be like at Madison Square Garden," an East scout said. "That atmosphere will be special."

Will Mitchell Robinson play, and if so, how effective will he be?

The Knicks are clear underdogs, both with sportsbooks -- San Antonio is minus-200 to win the Finals, according to DraftKings -- and with league insiders interviewed this week.

The leaguewide expectation, however, is a long and close series. That's in part because New York claimed two of three meetings this season, including the NBA Cup title game in Las Vegas in December.

That makes the uncertainty surrounding Robinson's status so concerning for the Knicks. After he underwent surgery last week to repair a broken pinkie in his right shooting hand, the expectation is Robinson will give it a go in the series.

"I would assume Mitch will have a role against Victor, just with the success [Isaiah] Hartenstein had against him in the OKC series as someone Victor had to account for," an East scout said. "Mitch obviously doesn't have that Hartenstein floater, though, and I'm sure [the Spurs will] just hack him if he's in a dangerous spot with the ball."

If the 7-foot Robinson can be out there, his offensive rebounding and ability to put a body on Wembanyama could make an impact. If the Knicks center is sidelined or ineffective, the Knicks will be forced to either play small lineups for long stretches or send out reserves Ariel Hukporti and former Spur Jeremy Sochan.

"Robinson," a West executive said, "is a major X factor in this series."