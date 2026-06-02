NBA Finals 2026: Experts' picks for Knicks-Spurs, Finals MVP

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The 2026 NBA Finals tip off on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN app), and for the eighth consecutive season we'll have a new champion. But will it be the New York Knicks, who haven't hung a banner in Madison Square Garden since 1973, or the San Antonio Spurs, who are looking to end a 12-year title drought of their own?

The two teams already battled for a championship this season, with the Knicks beating the Spurs in Las Vegas to claim the NBA Cup. Now they meet for the big prize.

Which team will claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy? And who will earn Finals MVP honors? Our experts make their picks.

2026 NBA Finals coverage:

MegaPreview | Storylines

Schedule | Trends

New York Knicks (3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2)

Cory Alexander: Spurs in 6, Victor Wembanyama

David Dennis Jr.: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Ben Golliver: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Zach Kram: Spurs in 6, Wembanyama

Bobby Marks: Spurs in 5, Wembanyama

Dave McMenamin: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Eric Moody: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 7, Jalen Brunson

Anthony Slater: Spurs in 6, Wembanyama

Andre' Snellings: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Marc Spears: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Justin Tinsley, Knicks in 6, Brunson

Ohm Youngmisuk, Knicks in 7, Brunson

Champion: Spurs 10, Knicks 3

MVP: Victor Wembanyama 10, Jalen Brunson 3