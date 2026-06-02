          NBA Finals 2026: Experts' picks for Knicks-Spurs, Finals MVP

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          What is the key to Knicks-Spurs in NBA Finals? (1:57)

          • ESPN
          Jun 2, 2026, 11:00 AM

          The 2026 NBA Finals tip off on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN app), and for the eighth consecutive season we'll have a new champion. But will it be the New York Knicks, who haven't hung a banner in Madison Square Garden since 1973, or the San Antonio Spurs, who are looking to end a 12-year title drought of their own?

          The two teams already battled for a championship this season, with the Knicks beating the Spurs in Las Vegas to claim the NBA Cup. Now they meet for the big prize.

          Which team will claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy? And who will earn Finals MVP honors? Our experts make their picks.

          2026 NBA Finals coverage:
          MegaPreview | Storylines
          Schedule | Trends

          New York Knicks (3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2)

          Cory Alexander: Spurs in 6, Victor Wembanyama
          David Dennis Jr.: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
          Ben Golliver: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
          Zach Kram: Spurs in 6, Wembanyama
          Bobby Marks: Spurs in 5, Wembanyama
          Dave McMenamin: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
          Eric Moody: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
          Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 7, Jalen Brunson
          Anthony Slater: Spurs in 6, Wembanyama
          Andre' Snellings: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
          Marc Spears: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
          Justin Tinsley, Knicks in 6, Brunson
          Ohm Youngmisuk, Knicks in 7, Brunson

          Champion: Spurs 10, Knicks 3

          MVP: Victor Wembanyama 10, Jalen Brunson 3