Stephen Curry signs with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning

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Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a significant 10-year endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning, industry sources told ESPN, ending a drawn-out recruitment process following Curry's departure from Under Armour in November.

Curry announced the end of his sneaker free agency Monday with a landmark deal at Li-Ning that expands his Curry Brand venture globally. The agreement will include basketball products, athleisure lifestyle wear, the ability for Curry to sign male and female athletes under his brand, and a full golf line.

Curry opted for Li-Ning over other pitches from American and foreign companies. Part of Curry's ultimate decision was about his comfort while testing the shoes of two Li-Ning signature athletes: Jimmy Butler, his fellow Warriors teammate, and Dwyane Wade.

Li-Ning plans to build Curry Brand stores in the United States and in China. Curry's agent, Jeff Austin, finalized negotiations in recent days.

The partnership was announced on social media Monday, but terms were not disclosed

Curry split from Under Armour after a 13-year partnership, announcing a mutual divorce in November and expressing gratitude despite what industry sources said was growing frustration about the underinvestment from a brand decreasing in valuation.

Curry immediately sparked a high-profile recruitment during a road trip in San Antonio, wearing Nike Kobe 6 "Mambacita" sneakers to warm up pregame and shuffling through a number of various brands over the proceeding months.

ESPN's Anthony Slater contributed to this report.