Knicks' Finals run prompts NYC mayor to repeal kids' bedtimes

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Buzz for the Knicks' first NBA Finals run since 1999 is taking over New York City, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani is making sure the youth can enjoy it unimpeded.

The 112th Mayor of New York City signed an executive order on Monday with the title: "repealing kids' bedtimes for Knicks Finals run." New York faces the Spurs in a quest for its first NBA championship since 1973.

Mamdani signed the document with a group of young students around his desk, some of whom wore Knicks' jerseys. Handprints of kids appeared on the opposite side of the order.

Details of the order include the importance for all New Yorkers of all ages to support the team in their run for the title. A key hindrance for younger fans could be their bedtimes as each NBA Finals game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. However, Mamdani has that one covered.

He writes: "WHEREAS, bedtimes should not impede the ability of New York's Cutest to cheer for the Knicks and watch every second of this historic Championship series."

Today, I signed an Executive Order temporarily repealing bedtimes in the City of New York so that kids of all ages can watch our team in the NBA Finals.



As Mayor, you're forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them.



Go Knicks. pic.twitter.com/DqjNtVh17h — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 1, 2026

Section 1 puts it more definitively: "I hereby direct that bedtimes in the City of New York are repealed during the NBA Finals so that kids of all ages can root for their New York Knicks." Mamdani also added a section for "Go New York Go New York Go," lyrics from a popular team anthem released in 1993.

"As Mayor, you're forced to make many difficult decisions," Mamdani wrote on X. "This was not one of them."

The 34-year-old has been vocal during New York's road to the NBA Finals.

He jokingly blamed former Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young -- and noted Knicks villain -- for the high ticket prices of New York's first round matchup with Atlanta. When the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, Mamdani tagged New York City sanitation on social media and wrote: "I'd like to report a sweep." He also took in Game 2 of the series at Madison Square Garden.

San Antonio hosts Game 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, which begin on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC), before the series shifts to New York. Kids around the city will likely be tuned in late -- courtesy of Mamdani.