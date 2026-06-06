2026 NBA Finals: Biggest takeaways from Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NBA Finals are finally here as only two teams remain in the playoff field, vying for a chance to raise the Larry O' Brien Trophy. The New York Knicks stole home-court advantage in Game 1, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 before taking a decisive 2-0 lead with a 105-104 win in Game 2 on Friday.

The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals to reach the championship round for the first time since 1999. They are looking to end a decades-long drought, as they haven't won an NBA Finals series since 1973.

The Spurs, in the Finals for the first time since 2014, will rally behind their rising superstar Victor Wembanyama and a cast of young players. They're coming off a contentious seven-game series in the Western Conference finals against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

After each game, our NBA insiders will break down the matchup from both sides, giving takeaways from the arena, judging overreactions to the performances and looking ahead to the rest of the series.

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Game 1 takeaways | Playoff results

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Biggest takeaway from the Spurs' performance: Unlike Game 1, the Spurs' second wind finally came. But with a chance to secure a comeback of their own, Wembanyama threw an errant pass that bounced off Stephon Castle's back and into the sure hands of Jalen Brunson, whose free throw with 9.5 seconds remaining put the Spurs in a 2-0 deficit.

For just the second time in these playoffs, San Antonio lost the battle on the glass 44-42 to a Knicks squad that played with more desperation despite already stealing home-court advantage. The last time an opponent outrebounded the Spurs in the playoffs, they suffered a 15-point loss to Oklahoma City in the conference finals. Of the 37 teams to go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals, 32 have gone on to lift the trophy, making for long odds for San Antonio as the series shifts to New York. -- Michael C. Wright

Biggest takeaway from the Knicks' performance: Perhaps it was experience or urgency on display for the Knicks. They didn't wait for the Spurs to hit them first, although they had to weather a great storm.

They've become the third team to take the first two games of the Finals on the road, joining the 1993 Chicago Bulls and 1995 Houston Rockets, both of whom won titles.

Karl-Anthony Towns continued his career-best work, with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges seemed to hit everything in sight. The Knicks forced turnovers, got lucky ones and didn't beat themselves -- an impressive showing in a situation where teams often fold after stealing a road Game 1. -- Vincent Goodwill

Game 2's biggest overreaction: This series is over.

The Knicks, somehow, have not lost in more than six weeks.

San Antonio is the third team in NBA history to lose the first two games of the NBA Finals at home -- joining the 1993 Phoenix Suns and the 1995 Orlando Magic.

The road teams in those two series, the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, went on to win titles. History alone tips things in New York's favor -- and that's before apparent injuries to Castle and De'Aaron Fox late in Game 2.

Despite all that, don't close the book on San Antonio just yet. The West champs had chances to win both games in this series, and the Knicks managed to sneak away with victories in the closing moments. The Spurs proved they can win big road games in the last round against Oklahoma City.

Perhaps Wembanyama and the Spurs have a few more left. They'll need to win at least two games in the atmosphere waiting for them in Monday's Game 3 and Wednesday's Game 4: the first Finals games inside Madison Square Garden in 27 years. -- Tim Bontemps

Stats to know (via ESPN Research):

Towns is the first Knicks player with a 20-point double-double in a road Finals game since 1973 (Dave DeBusschere).

Game 2 was the Knicks' eighth straight road playoff win, tied with the 2001 Los Angels Lakers for the longest single-season road win streak in NBA playoff history.

What to watch in Game 3: As the series shifts to a ravenous Madison Square Garden, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson must play whatever ace he has left up his sleeve to kick start his sagging offense after his team blew double-digit leads in Games 1 and 2.

One possible solution: Insert rookie guard Dylan Harper into the starting lineup to generate more space for Wembanyama and more transition opportunities against the Knicks' stout defense. Harper could replace forward Julian Champagnie (for a playmaking boost) or Fox (for a cleaner positional switch). Harper scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 2 to key a late-game comeback that wound up just short. -- Ben Golliver

play 1:54 Stephen A.: Everything Knicks fans believed was validated in Game 1

Biggest takeaway from the Spurs' performance: San Antonio released its grip on Finals opening night supremacy, falling for the first time in Game 1 after posting a 6-0 record all time in the first game of the final round. Spurs guards Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper struggled mightily against Jalen Brunson, who scored 19 of his game-high 30 points in the second half. San Antonio boasts arguably the league's most impactful defender in Wembanyama, but the visitors destroyed the Spurs in the paint, outscoring the home team 50-42 in that area. -- Wright

Biggest takeaway from the Knicks' performance: This team didn't appear to be awed by the atmosphere, nor the specter of Wembanyama. Though New York led for only 19 minutes, 31 seconds of game time, Brunson's takeover in the fourth quarter was a winning formula. He took 30 shots in total for 30 points, with nine attempts in the fourth. Once New York shut down the Spurs' 3-point shooting, it seemed like just a matter of time before the Knicks would take firm control and establish themselves in the series. A familiar formula: Karl-Anthony Towns early, Brunson late. -- Goodwill

Game 1 overreaction: The Knicks are now the favorites.

Yes, the Knicks have taken home court from San Antonio, and Wembanyama certainly looked like his energy was still sapped from the grueling seven-game slugfest with the Thunder. But Brunson -- though he made some remarkable shots -- was extremely inefficient. San Antonio left a lot on the table, and we have already seen the Spurs win two games in Oklahoma City.

What isn't an overreaction, though? This series is going six games -- at least.

The verdict: Overreaction. -- Bontemps

Stats to know: